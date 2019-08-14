KCAA fly past KPA to bag basketball title

By BENSON AYIENDA

More by this Author

By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

More by this Author

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) are the 2019 Kenya Communications Sports Organisation (Kecoso) games women’s basketball champions.

They beat last year’s champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) 50-44 on Wednesday in their return match at Kisii High School to bag the title.

The Carol Ouma-coached side boasting big names like Sandra Ekasiba, Salma Akinyi, Lucy Mwachuma and Rose Mushila had secured a 42-41 first leg win over KPA at the same venue, as the two sides were the only teams in this category.

At the same venue, their men’s counterparts hit arch-rivals KPA 70-47 in the semi-finals to qualify for Thursday’s final.

Tobby Odhiambo and Paul Raburu scored 10 points apiece for the winners while guard Dan Okwiri and Ness Kurgat replied for KPA with 11 and 10 points respectively.

KCAA basketball team coach, Ken Ondiek has meanwhile urged his players to be cautious against Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK) in Thursday’s men final.

Related Stories Defending football champions Posta crash out

PCK beat KAA 82-36 in the second semi to qualify. When PCK met KCAA in the group stages, KCAA narrowly won 46-45 but Ondiek still believe the two teams have the same strength.

“We must take to the court ready for a tough battle. We had an opportunity to watch them play, but we must plan well for the encounter that is expected to be explosive,” said Ondiek.

In netball, defending champions KPA beat Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) 36-24 to qualify for Thursday's final.

Relying heavily on Irene Ojow, Sarah Awuor and Christine Ongiro, the dockers led in the first three quarters 13-9, 10-3 and 10-7 before slowing down in the last one for a 3-5 tally. However the job was already done.

KFS, who were disadvantaged in terms of height relied on Patricia Achieng, Winnie Asadi, Nancy Opiyo and Pauline Mwachuma but could not match the well-oiled KPA side under the tutelage of Jacinta Safari.

The dockers will now face KCAA who beat Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Development and Public Works (MoTIHUD& PW) 79-18 in the second semi-final on Wednesday.

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) men’s volleyball team who Wednesday lost to KCAA in straight sets will on Thursday face KPA. The dockers take on KCAA on Friday to determine champions in matches that are being played on a home and away basis, as the three teams are the only ones taking part.

Wednesday results