KDF disarm GSU in handball thriller at Kaloleni grounds

Andrew Ndenda scored nine goals to help his team Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) beat General Service Unit (GSU) 45-25 and maintain their unbeaten run in the Kenya Handball Federation men’s National League at Kaloleni grounds in Nairobi on Saturday.

Following the victory, KDF moved to fifth place in the league standings with 22 points from 11 matches, while GSU remain in 19th place in the 25-team competition with 10 points from 13 matches.

KDF coach Nickson Oyaro said the team was on the right track but added that a real battle still awaits the players.

“We are yet to play tough teams in the league but this is a perfect run so far and we hope we can do better. We hope to build on this result in the forthcoming ties as our goal is to reclaim the trophy we lost won in 2017,” said Oyaro who is a former national team player.

GSU coach Clifford Kiptarus said the team is work in progress.

“We have recorded five victories since we made our debut in the league and while we would have loved to have won more matches, I’m proud of the players who have continued to show immense growth,” said Kiptarus.

Christopher Mureithi and Phillip Iswisa both scored eight goals for KDF, while Ken Simiyu (six) and Mark Baraza (five) were the top scorers for the losers.

KDF dominated the early proceedings, taking advantage of a sluggish approach to the match by their opponents, the soldiers scoring through fast breaks.

KDF’s Ndenda, Frank Kiplagat and Iswisa were GSU’s main tormentors, thanks to their sleek passes as the paramilitary side trailed 6-18 and 22-10 at the break.

Upon resumption, although individual efforts by GSU’s Simiyu, Baraza and Solomon Teme were noticeable, KDF defence was unperturbed.

KDF then extended the lead 30-18 before running away with the deserved win.