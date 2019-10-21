KDF extend perfect run

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

More by this Author

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) men team continued their flying start to Kenya Handball Federation National League with a 42-24 win over Nanyuki at Kaloleni grounds on Monday.

KDF, coached by former Kenyan international Abed Nyagah, had on Saturday beaten newcomers Warriors 63-16 before edging Kenyatta University 18-16 on Sunday.

After a slow start that saw them trail 4-6, KDF trio of Brian Wakhuha, Samuel Waiganjo and Nicholas Ireri combined well for a 13-10 lead which was further stretched to 16-12 at the break.

The hosts engaged a high gear after the restart with Waiganjo and Wakhuha scoring at will. An elated Nyagah said they can only get better.

“It’s a good start and we are happy. We have few injuries but we hope to be a fully-fit squad ahead of the weekend ties since our intention is to reclaim the title we last won in 2016,” said Nyagah.

Nanyuki coach Nancy Owanga noted they have picked positives from the loss and will make amends going forward.

Advertisement

In other matches played at the same venue, Technical University of Kenya beat Administration Police 35-17 as Mt Kenya University squeezed a 34-31 win over fellow students St Paul’s University.

Jomo Kenyatta University Agricultural Technology (JKUAT) defeated University of Nairobi 30-22. In the last match of the day, Black Mamba saw off Buccaneers 35-26 to continue their unbeaten run.

RESULTS

TUK 35-17 AP

MKU Thika 34-31 SPU

JKUAT 30-22 UON

Warriors 15-0 Inspired (walkover)

KDF 42-24 Nanyuki