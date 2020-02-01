KDF make winning return to handball league

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

More by this Author

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) stretched their unbeaten start to the season to six matches thanks to 40-17 win over Inspired Boys as they made a return to the Kenya Handball Federation men’s national league at the Kaloleni grounds, Nairobi on Saturday.

KDF had stayed out of action from September last year as most of their players were away on official duties.

KDF, who led 22-7 at break, are placed 13th in the 25-team league with 12 points from six matches and will now play Makueni Bees on Sunday as they seek to extend their good run.

Coach Nickson Oyaro, who is missing several players, said they will use what they have as they bid to win the title they last won in 2016.

“We began training last week with a few players. But I hope as the season continues, other players will join us but all in all, it feels good to return to the league with a win and we hope to win against the Bees tomorrow(Sunday),” said Oyaro.

Inspired Boys coach Derrick Kwema said their target is to finish in the top 10.

Advertisement

“These are secondary school players drawn from Hospital Hill. Last year, the school was eliminated in pool stages at the national games. I believe with our participation in the league, it will give us an upper hand in this year’s games and help us better our performance as we hope to make it to the East Africa Games,” said Kwema.

KDF took advantage of their opponents failure to play in their positions and poor ball handling skills to take a 11-2 lead.

Joseph Chandugu and Brian Etyang joined efforts to try to close in on KDF through fast breaks, but they couldn't match their experience opponents as they trailed 22-7 at the break.

The script remained the same in the second half, but the students will draw inspiration from their goal keeper Benmark Chetela, who made a couple of saves against KDF.

In other matches played at the same venue, National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) women’s team beat National Youth Service 30-9 to move joint top with champions Nairobi Water Queens who were not in action.

Both teams have 12 points, although NCPB have an inferior goal difference and have played one more match.

Mt Kenya University–Thika surrendered a 12-9 lead at the break to lose to Makueni Bees 23-22 in the men’s league.