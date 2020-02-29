KDF outclass Gunners at Kaloleni

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

More by this Author

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) overwhelmed Gunners 58-22 to maintain their perfect run in the ongoing men’s Kenya Handball Federation National League on Saturday at the Kaloleni grounds in Nairobi.

With the result, the Nickson Oyaro-coached side extended their unbeaten run to 12 matches and are placed fifth on the standings, although they have played less matches after joining the league midway through the season.

Gunners on other hand are pegged bottom with two points from 15 matches in 25-team league.

Oyaro has however warned his charged not to be carried away by the current form.

“It was a nice game but the win is water under bridge now and we look forward to the next match. While the players might be over the moon with the positive results so far in the league, I’m challenging them not to rest on their laurels as the real battle awaits us when we line up against our tough opponents including champions National Cereals and Produce Board, Black Mamba, Strathmore University,” observed Oyaro.

His opposite number Emmanuel Mutisia acknowledged they are facing a tough period in the league.

Advertisement

“It pains that we are rooted bottom of the league with few matches remaining to the end of the season. I hope we will be able to record a few wins so that we can improve on our points tally but all in all it remains to be a learning curve for us,” said Mutisia.

National team player Nicholas Ireri (13) and Brian Wakukha (7) emerged top scorers for the winners while Sammy Nzomo (4) and Ken Kuria (3) top-scored for the Gunners.

Gunners took time to settle in the match as KDF dominated from the opening whistle.

Ireri, Noah Cheruyoit and Wakukha combined well upfront as they powered through Gunners defence leading comfortably 14-4, then 24-10 at the break.

Gunners continued to be a pale shadow of themselves as they trailed their opponents, although Nzomo’s individual effort was evident it was not enough to stop KDF who were on the prowl.

Fast-breaks from Ireri returned to haunt Gunners once again after the break as he scored easily as KDF extended their lead to 30-16, then 42-18 before sealing the win.

In the other match played at the same venue, Boomarang defeated Administration Police 47-23.