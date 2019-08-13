KFS show no respect for champions Posta

By BENSON AYIENDA

By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

Defending Kecoso Games football champions Postal Corporation of Kenya’s fate hangs in a balance after they were stunned 2-1 by Kenya Ferry Services at Gusii Stadium on Tuesday.

The John Kamau-coached side came into the match having beaten guest side Shabana FC 3-0 in their opening match on Saturday while Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) were held to a 1-1 draw by Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) the following day.

Peter Bukusu scored both goals for KFS while William Odero got the consolation for Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK).

Bukusu opened the scoring in the 17th minute after combining well with Dennis Amboso and Brian Buleti, a move that caught their opponents unaware.

Felix Oluoch was unlucky not to draw PCK level in the 30th minute as his strike came off the cross bar.

Bukusu doubled the lead in the 69th minute before William Odero replied for PCK three minutes later.

“I expected to register good results after holding KPA to a 1-1 draw in our previous match,” KFS coach Mwinyi Mapesa said. “I’m planning to unleash a strong squad tomorrow to beat Shabana and qualify for the semis.

Kamau said as they are using the games as pre-season training ahead of the Kenya Premier League’s 2019/20 season which kicks off at the end of the month.

“I can’t say all is lost, but the truth is that we are in a very complicated situation after losing today’s match. We face KPA who have four points and I believe we can beat them and qualify. I’m using this matches to prepare my starting line-up before the league starts,” he said.

Communication Authority of Kenya (CAK) and Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) all from Group ‘A’ have already qualified for the semis while the other two qualifiers from Group ‘B’ will be known after Wednesday’s matches pitting KPA against PCK and KFS against Shabana FC.

In the last match of the day at Gusii Stadium on Tuesday, KMA trounced KAA 7-0 to finish level with CAK in group ‘B’ with four points each.

Tuesday results

KFS 2 PCK 1

Kenya Maritime Authority 7 Kenya Airports Authority 0

Wednesday fixtures

Preliminaries: KPA v PCK (9am) - Gusii Stadium