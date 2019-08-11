KPA, Civil Aviation ladies in bright start to games

By BENSON AYIENDA

More by this Author

By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

More by this Author

Champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) women started their campaign to retain netball title in Kenya Communication Sports Organisation (Kecoso) games on a high, beating Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, Urban development and Public Works (MoTIHUD & PW) 56-10 at Kisii High School on Sunday.

Lydia Atieno scored 47 goals for KPA, who led 16-2 in the first quarter and went on to win the remaining quarters 14-2,8-2 and 18-4.

In another match played at the same venue, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) mauled Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) 119-3 after leading 32-1, 34-0, 26-1 and 27-1.

In basketball, champions Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK) beat Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, Urban development and Public Works 71-47. Job Bryan and Titus Musembi scored 22 and 15 points respectively for the victors, while Victor Adodi and Jackton Akunda scored 18 and 15 points respectively for Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, Urban development and Public Works. KAA, who will on Monday afternoon play KPA at the same venue, beat Communications Authority (CAK) 63-23.

In men's volleyball, KPA - led by David Thuita and Sam Juma - continued their dominance by defeating KCAA 3-0 (25-19, 25-20 and 25-17).

In football, Communication Authority of Kenya (CAK), playing under veteran coach Abdalla Juma, drew 1 - 1 with Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) in a tough match played at Gusii Stadium.

Eliakim Nyaanga scored for KMA in the 29th minute, and Brian Juma replied for CAK in the 43rd minute.

KMA coach, Nassir Kassim heaped praises on his charges for putting up a sterling performance.

“It was a tense game until we both conceded goals through simple mistakes. I’m happy with the results but I’m planning to work on my striking force before the next match against KAA tomorrow,” Kassim said. In the day’s other match played at Gusii Stadium, KPA drew 1-1 with Kenya Ferries Services (KFS).

Meanwhile, Shabana FC chairman Jared Nevaton joined the nation in mourning the late Hezron Manduku who passed away on Saturday at Nairobi Hospital.

Nevaton said the club had received news of the death of its former chairman with shock and sadness.

“We have learnt about the passing on of our former chairman, Mzee Hezron Manduku with utmost shock and sadness. He touched many lives in Gusii region and beyond through his selfless service to mankind,” Nevaton said.

Elsewhere, Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology, Joe Mucheru has urged leaders to make good use of sports facilities in the country. In a speech read on his behalf by Principal Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology (ICT), Eric Kiraithe, Mucheru also urged leaders to use sports to promote peace.

“Sports helps us bond and socialise as a family of public officers from different state Departments and Ministries,” Mucheru said on Saturday.