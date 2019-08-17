KPA defend Kecoso overall title

By BENSON AYIENDA

By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) accumulated 157 points to retain the Kenya Communications Sports Organisation (Kecoso) Games overall title at Gusii Stadium on Saturday.

KPA, who had the largest contingent at this year’s championship held in Kisii County, dominated in most disciplines to beat their arch-rivals Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) who came in second on 135 points.

The bronze medal went to Communication Authority of Kenya (CAK) who garnered 80 points followed by Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) while Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK) were fifth on 70 points.

Games chairman, Bildad Kisero, spoke of the Governing Council’s commitment to propel Kenya’s sports talent to the top in the international arena.

He said the annual games will continue to play a significant role in raising the country’s sporting profile internationally.

He disclosed that his team will go round to select where the next championships will be held, disclosing that they are considering take the games to Narok, Meru, Machakos or Mombasa.Mombasa last hosted the games in 1991.

He also said they want the dates for the annual championship to be pushed from August to December.

Transports, Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Development and Public Works Cabinet Administrative Secretary Chris Obure urged more government institutions to enroll and start participating in the games.

He said Kenya Railway Corporation, Kenya Roads Authority and Kenya Highways Authority are among government agencies that should join the games.

Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi said the games provided exciting moments for “Abagusii community”, besides boosting the local economy.

Maangi said sports should be an event to bring people together regardless of the tribe

The Kecoso team disclosed that 2,200 condoms were distributed freely to the locals who also benefited by selling food to the visitors.