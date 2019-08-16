KPA's Chebet destroys field to win 5,000m

By BENSON AYIENDA

By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

Fast rising Beatrice Chebet from Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) beat a strong field to win the 5,000 metres women’s race of the ongoing Kenya Communications Sports Organisation (Kecoso) games at Gusii Stadium on Friday.

The 19-year-old, who is the World Under-20 5,000m champion, maintained her pace from start to finish to claim the title in a time of 16:54:2.

"I had not prepared well for this event, having arrived just a few days ago but I thank God I won at last," said Chebet after the race.

In second place was Christine Chesire from Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) in 17:12:7, followed by her teammate Diana Cherotich 17:17:5.

KPA went on to dominate the 3000m women's race and men's 400m hurdles taking the first two positions in both events.

Sandra Chebet won the 3,000m in 10:02:8 followed by her colleague Caren Chebet who clocked 10:02.8. Dianah Cherotich 10:24:7 from KFS was third while Eunice Mokena from Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Development and Public Works (MoTIHUD & PW) settled for fourth in 11:19:0.

In men's 400m hurdles, Wiseman Were clocked 54:2 to claim the crown followed closely by Rotich Kipkoech in 54:4.

In the women's 400m hurdles, Caroline Maiganju from Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK) won in 63:8 while Gladys Chepkite of KFS was second in 67:8. KPA's Jane Njoki clocked 68:0 to complete the podium.

Joel Moturi of KFS won the men's 10,000m race in 30:50:6 while Bernard Koech from KPA was second in 33:50:6. Nixon Tangus of MoTIHUD & PW and Edward Mugereki of KAA timed 33:25:71 and 36:05:06 to finish third and fourth respectively.

In men's 1500m, Victor Mutai of Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK) took the title in 4:02:7 followed by teammate Peter Rono 4:03:6. Completing the top three was Edwin Kipsaisi of KFS in 4:08:6. “The track was rough thus denying me better results,” Mutai said.

In the women's 1500m, KPA's Mercy Chepkorir docked first in 4:41.05 followed by Elizabeth Maguma (KFS, 4:43.07) and Gladys Kemboi (KCAA, 4:44.03).

Athletic Kenya (AK) Nyanza South branch chairman Peter Angwenyi, who was in attendance, commended the organizers for organizing a successful event saying it was fair and accountable.