KPA's Chebet destroys field to win 5,000m
Friday August 16 2019
Fast rising Beatrice Chebet from Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) beat a strong field to win the 5,000 metres women’s race of the ongoing Kenya Communications Sports Organisation (Kecoso) games at Gusii Stadium on Friday.
The 19-year-old, who is the World Under-20 5,000m champion, maintained her pace from start to finish to claim the title in a time of 16:54:2.
"I had not prepared well for this event, having arrived just a few days ago but I thank God I won at last," said Chebet after the race.
In second place was Christine Chesire from Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) in 17:12:7, followed by her teammate Diana Cherotich 17:17:5.
KPA went on to dominate the 3000m women's race and men's 400m hurdles taking the first two positions in both events.
Sandra Chebet won the 3,000m in 10:02:8 followed by her colleague Caren Chebet who clocked 10:02.8. Dianah Cherotich 10:24:7 from KFS was third while Eunice Mokena from Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Development and Public Works (MoTIHUD & PW) settled for fourth in 11:19:0.
In men's 400m hurdles, Wiseman Were clocked 54:2 to claim the crown followed closely by Rotich Kipkoech in 54:4.
In the women's 400m hurdles, Caroline Maiganju from Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK) won in 63:8 while Gladys Chepkite of KFS was second in 67:8. KPA's Jane Njoki clocked 68:0 to complete the podium.
Joel Moturi of KFS won the men's 10,000m race in 30:50:6 while Bernard Koech from KPA was second in 33:50:6. Nixon Tangus of MoTIHUD & PW and Edward Mugereki of KAA timed 33:25:71 and 36:05:06 to finish third and fourth respectively.
In men's 1500m, Victor Mutai of Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK) took the title in 4:02:7 followed by teammate Peter Rono 4:03:6. Completing the top three was Edwin Kipsaisi of KFS in 4:08:6. “The track was rough thus denying me better results,” Mutai said.
In the women's 1500m, KPA's Mercy Chepkorir docked first in 4:41.05 followed by Elizabeth Maguma (KFS, 4:43.07) and Gladys Kemboi (KCAA, 4:44.03).
Athletic Kenya (AK) Nyanza South branch chairman Peter Angwenyi, who was in attendance, commended the organizers for organizing a successful event saying it was fair and accountable.
“Officiating is key as far as sports are concerned, I'm impressed that qualified officials were used unlike the past when people with interests were given the opportunity,” he said.