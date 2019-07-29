KPSSA: Eastern shake off age cheating ban to secure draw

Nyanza face Rift Valley who they defeated in last year’s final in what promises to be a thriller





Ten-man Eastern region football team Monday battled to a 1-1 draw with Coast, as the crackdown on age cheating intensified during this year’s Kenya Primary Schools Sports Association (KPSSA) ball games at Meru Teachers College grounds, Meru.

The team, which had seen three of its dependable players from Marsabit County skip the camp, suffered another setback after four others were dismissed since they could not verify that they were below the required age of 15.

The Coast team took full advantage scoring through Samson Fondo shortly before half time after a well coordinated move with Eric Kiraga.

Eastern woes were compounded after defender Ramadhan Adan was hauled off due to injury with their technical bench having exhausted their two available substitutions.

However, prolific striker Julius Murithi - who had scored three goals during the regional competition - salvaged a point following a brilliant solo move.

Eastern coach Idriss Abdi admitted his depleted team have to dig deep but exuded confidence that they would still qualify for the semis.

Defending champions Nyanza were held to a 0-0 draw by a rampant Nairobi side which also thrashed Western 3-1.

Nyanza keeper Tyson and his defence led by Kelvin Otieno had a busy time keeping off the dangerous Nairobi in an entertaining fixture.

Nyanza coach Silo Fredrick hailed the much improved Nairobi whom they defeated 4-2 in last year’s edition.

“We were a bit cautious since we had not learnt their game but hope to improve. We are confident that we will improve on the areas where we have weakness especially defence and midfield. We are aiming to defend our title and represent the country in East Africa championships,” said Silo.

Western are facing early exit after losing their two opening matches, having registered a 2-0 loss to Rift Valley.

Nyanza will face Rift Valley, who they defeated in last year’s final, on Tuesday in what promises to be a thriller.