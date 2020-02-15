Kabarak ease into quarters in Kusa Games

By CHARLES WANYORO

Kenya University Sports Association (Kusa) 3-on-3 men's basketball defending champions Kabarak stormed into the quarter-finals of this year’s event, in entertaining fixtures played at Meru University of Science and Technology grounds on Saturday.

Kabarak humbled hosts Meru 9-8 before overpowering Dedan Kimathi 16-11 to qualify for the second round with a match to spare. Kabarak play Masinde Muliro on Sunday after the match was rescheduled due to rain.

Versatile team captain Eugene Adera was in a class of his own, helping his teammates Anold Mukabi and Ngetich Cheruiyot dominate possession and easily dominate the boards.

Coach David Maina said they were ready to retain the title.

“We were ready to complete today’s work but the pitch is waterlogged and have to play and extra match tomorrow. We are determined repeat last year’s feat,” he said.

St Paul also joined the quarter-finalists after registering wins against Kisii (14-10) and Pwani (10-0).

In the women’s basketball, Kisii was unstoppable in their quest to become the new winners in the absence of University of Nairobi, overcoming Embu and Chuka 10-9 before ending the day with a deserved 13-9 triumph over Technical University of Mombasa.

Eldoret women’s team also booked a place in the last eight after running over Masinde Muliro 12-4 and Pwani 8-2 at Meru Teachers college court.

In rugby, Technical University of Mombasa men and Meru women took an early lead in the standings in the event being played in a round robin format.

TUM whitewashed Chuka 33-0, walloped Maasai Mara 21-0, before overpowering Meru 17-5 in front of their noisy fans.

Meru women’s side, on the other hand capitalised on the home support to ease 10-0 past Kenyatta, 15-12 against Chuka and edged out Maseno 19-10.

Title favourites Kenyatta and Jkuat skipped the event to participate in Kenya Cup and Central nationwide league playoffs respectively.

In the men’s roll ball, Jkuat showed their determination towards winning the title by beating Meru 12-0 and Kisii 11-0, to go on top on goal difference.

St Paul overcame Kirinyaga 10-0 before battling to a 3-1 win over Chuka, while Meru drew 1-1 with Kisii in matches constantly interrupted by rains.

In the women’s outing, Jkuat beat Kisii 9-0, KU outwitted Meru 2-0 before punishing Chuka 10-3, while SEKU 6-2 were winners against Kisii.