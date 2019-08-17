Kakamega, Dagoretti off to flying start

By BRIAN YONGA

IN ARUSHA, TANZANIA

National rugby 15s champions Kakamega High School underlined their intentions of reclaiming their crown with an impressive 46-0 crushing of compatriots Kangaru Boys High School on day two of this year's East Africa Secondary School Games at Tanzania Game Track and Safaris (TGT) grounds on Saturday.

The Barbarians, as they are popularly known, were 27-0 up at halftime before completing the rout in the second half to send a strong message to their opponents. Kakamega, who last won the title in 2016, are looking for a record seventh title at these games.

In the other match at the same venue, Kenya's Dagoretti High School thrashed Uganda's Ntare High School 60-0.

Kakamega coach Amos Wamanga was elated with the result, but warned that they still have to clear tougher hurdles to be crowned champions.

"This is an excellent result especially against a good side, but we will not get carried away. There is still more work to be done before we can celebrate," Wamanga told Nation Sport.

His Kangaru counterpart Benson Mwenda termed it a bad day in the office for his charges.

"We were not in our element today. We had too many turnovers and our build-up play was not up to standard. We have to do better at this stage and also against this kind of opposition," Mwenda said.

Collins Indeche was destroyer-in-chief for Kakamega as he touched down four tries with Victor Gichana, Kenneth Cheti, Alvin Mutachi and Reinhard Ngaira getting a try each.

Charles Omulako converted twice with Ngaira adding another conversion as Kangaru, who also lost to Kakamega at the nationals back in April, were put to the sword in impressive fashion.

Kakamega will be back in action on Monday as they take on Dagoretti High School, while Kangaru will look to bounce back on Sunday when they face the latter.

The discipline, which has attracted three Kenyan schools and an equal number from Uganda, is been played in a round -robin format. Kenya swept all the medals in last year's edition held in Musanze, Rwanda.

In boys' volleyball, national champions Mogonga PAG Secondary School saw off Uganda's Mbogo Mixed Secondary Secondary School in straight sets (25-22, 25-14, 28-26) in their opening tie.