Kangaru rout Chogoria to set up Miathene final showdown

Former East Africa rugby 15s finalists, Kangaru School on Friday whitewashed Chogoria 60-0 to book a place in this year’s Eastern Region Secondary School Sports Association Term One games finals with Miathene School, at Meru School, in a repeat of last year’s contest where Miathene prevailed.

Fresh from thrashing Abothuguchi Boys 50-3, Kangaru wasted no time and were leading 35-0 by half time, having made five tries and 100 percent conversions. As the score reached 60-0, Chogoria were forced to throw in the towel with more than 15 minutes to plays.

After making the 49th point, Kangaru coach Ben Mwenda had made five changes bringing in his second string team in readiness for Saturday’s encounter with Miathene.

“I made the changes including Lincoln Njagi who has not missed any conversion because we want to capitalise on such kicks. We know the match against Miathene is tough and we want to stay on top. Our aim is to restore our name because we have been written off after going four years without silverware. We are aiming for a top three finish at the national level to qualify for East Africa games,” said Mwenda.

Miathene on the other hand also saw off a spirited Muvuti 15-12, in a tough encounter that could have gone either way.

“We are determined to win the contest and retain the title. I can see they have good weight but I have the technique that I have prepared to face them. You should expect a win from us,” said Miathene coach, Patrick Mwika.

In basketball, the region will have new representatives after reigning champions Kirigara Girls and Meru School were bundled out of the competition in the quarter-finals.

Six-time regional champions Kirigara fell 49-47 in the hands of Makueni in a fast-paced match played at Kaaga Girls, before Mbooni shocked Meru School 78-62 in front of their fans.

New entrants Miruriri from Meru will battle it out with Mbooni in the boys final while Mituntu Girls will face Mua in the other final.

In hockey, St Joseph’s will be up against Barazani in the Girls’ final, while the boys final will be between the winners of the semi-final match between Kangaru and Kilungu and that of Meru and Ikuu.