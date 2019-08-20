Kaya Tiwi, Laiser Hill book semi-final slots

By PHILIP ONYANGO

More by this Author

IN ARUSHA, TANZANIA

Kenyan basketball sides Kaya Tiwi Secondary School and Laiser Hill Academy Tuesday made it to the semi-finals of this year's East Africa Secondary Schools Games.

Kaya Tiwi secured a 76-45 victory over Nabisunsa Secondary School from Uganda at the St Constantine's International School grounds, while seven-time champions Laiser beat another Ugandan side, Kibuli Secondary School 62-59.

This as Buruburu Girls Secondary School went down fighting, losing 45-30 to St Noah of Uganda in another hotly contested encounter. They now need to win Wednesday's match against Juhudi Secondary School from Tanzania to confirm their place in the semis.

Kenya's Dagoretti High School saw off their opponents, Tanzania's Lord Baden Powell 69-34 to stay on course for the last four.

Against Nabisunsa, Kaya Tiwi controlled proceedings from the tip-off leading 21-08 in the first quarter and 19-07 in the second quarter for a 40-15 half-time score.

Related Stories St Anthony's, Itigo close in on semis

They engaged a higher gear in the third quarter outscoring their opponents 23-11, but relaxed in the fourth quarter which Nabisunsa led 19-13.

Yvonne Atieno, who had a good afternoon, scored game-high 26 points for Kaya Tiwi, while Nantume Patience had 11 points for the losers.

"We were in control from first quarter and the team gave a good account of themselves after we lost to St Mary's Kitende," Kaya Tiwi captain Yvonne Atieno said.

Against St Noah, Buruburu were down 08-10 in the first quarter and 13-05 in the second quarter for a 23-13 scoreline in favour of the Ugandans at the break.

Laiser Hill also had to dig deep to secure their last four place. They led 18-14 at the end of the first quarter but were outscored 17-20 in the second quarter for a 35-24 lead at half-time.

Laiser would take the third quarter 12-10 and the final quarter ended 15-15.

In hockey, Kenyan teams dominated the preliminary stages to book their places in the last four at the same venue.

Nyamira Girls Secondary School were the first to make the semis with a 2-0 win over Old Kampala.

Janet Otieno and Berry Achieng scored a goal each in the first and 40th minute. Also winning their group match to make semis are St Cecilia Misikhu Secondary School, who beat Lindi Secondary School from Tanzania 3-0. Rachael Khamala scored a brace in the 13th and 14th minutes with Iveti Sonia adding the other in the 23rd minute.