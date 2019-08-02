Kaya Tiwi, Nyakach renew rivalries in netball

By PHILIP ONYANGO

More by this Author

By DONNA ATOLA

More by this Author

Champions Kaya Tiwi Secondary School from Coast region will on Saturday renew hostilities with rivals Nyakach Girls Secondary School in the netball final of this year’s National Secondary Schools Term Two Games at the Kisumu Polytechnic.

The match will be a repeat of last year’s final which the coastal girls won 58-26 to extend their dominance in the sport.

Both teams were, however, given a scare in Friday’s semis before booking their places in the final and also qualifying for the East Africa Secondary School Games set for Arusha later this month.

Bukhoholo Secondary School from Western Region gave Kaya Tiwi a scare before losing honourably 37-28, as Nyakach also laboured to beat a stubborn Karuri Secondary School from Central 39-17 in the other semi-final.

What looked like an easy match for Kaya Tiwi almost turned into an upset after Bukhoholo mounted pressure on the defending champions, particularly in the third quarter following a technical blunder.

The defending champions had taken a narrow 08-07 lead in the first quarter, but outscored their opponents 13-04 in the second for a huge 21-12 lead at the break.

But a technical blunder by Kaya Tiwi coach Maryanne Obonyo, who rested wing attacker Mary Naya for Velma Anyango and wing defender Lavender Atieno for Emily Auma, saw things change in the third quarter.

Saturday's netball programme: