Kaya Tiwi, Nyakach swat aside opponents in netball

By PHILIP ONYANGO

By DONNA ATOLA

Defending netball champions Kaya Tiwi Secondary and bitter rivals Nyakach Girls registered routine wins in their opening group matches on Day One of the Secondary Schools Term 2 National Games at Kisumu Polytechnic yesterday.

Kaya Tiwi hammered Karuri Secondary from Central 44-15 in their opening Group A match while Nyakach thumped hapless Syumile 61-16 in their Group B encounter at the same venue.

Against Karuri, Kaya Tiwi took the first quarter 11-03 and were 24-07 ahead at the break in this game that saw Monica Oguda score 24 points while her sister Melda Oguda managed 12.

Karuri replied through Jane Kariri who had 11 points while Linet Wambui had two.

Nyakach on the other hand led Syumile 16-03 in the first quarter and never looked back taking the second 20-04 for a huge 36-07 scoreline at the break. Effie Awuor top-scored for Nyakach with 58 points while Velma Akinyi added nine in the game that saw Justine Tipate score six points for the losers.