Kenya Ferry sails past CAK to clinch football title

By BENSON AYIENDA

More by this Author

By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

More by this Author

Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) Friday beat Communication Authority of Kenya (CAK) 7-6 on penalties at Gusii Stadium to clinch this year’s Kenya Communications Sports Organisation (Kecoso) games men's football title.

The teams had tied at 2-2 in regulation time forcing the referee to call for post match penalties according to tournament rules.

Erick Mose, Reagan Mamela, Brian Buleti, Peter Mugusu, Kevin Shimwenyi, Willys Shawali and Kevin Mumia all converted their penalties for KFS while Dennis Amboso missed.

CAK scored through Eric Lusala, Brian Juma, Michael Otieno, Micahel Muya, Anthony Gicho and Eric Otieno. KFS goalkeeper Kevin Mumia saved Felix Phillip's and Abdulwahab Musa's efforts. This was the second consecutive time Abdalla Juma’s charges lost in the final.

CAK were the first to score in the 18th minute through Anthony Gicho before Eric Mose replied for KFS in the 40th. Brian Juma's restored CAK's lead in the 72nd but Dennis Amboso levelled for KFS 10 minutes later.

KFS coach Mwinyi Mapesa was a bundle of joy after the win.

“After we were eliminated at the quarter-final stage last year, we went back to the drawing board and worked on our weaknesses to come back stronger. Plans are underway to register this team in next year’s Football Kenya Federation (FKF) lower-tier leagues,” said KFS coach, Mwinyi Mapesa.

His opposite number Abdalla Juma blamed the loss on fatigue.

“This is football and anything can happen. We played well but by bad lack we lost on penalties. Our objective was to reach the final and we achieved that goal,” he said.

In men's volleyball, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) beat the much-improved Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) 3-1 (25-22, 25-19, 22-25, 25-21) at Kisii High School in a return match to emerge champions.

The win helped KPA consolidate top spot with 12 points, KCAA finished second with six while KAA were bottom without a point after losing all their matches. Matches in this category were played on home and away basis, as the competition only attracted three teams.

KPA's quartet of Elijah Bosire, James Ontere, David Thuita and Sammy Ng'eny combined well as the dockers won the first two sets in the match officiated by international referee John Odundo.

KCAA led by Phillip Ndung’u, Nimrod Kamadi, Elias Karigi and Kelly Omuse claimed the third set but there was no stopping the experienced KPA in the fourth. KPA coach Samson Sunguti congratulated his players for achieving their targets.

“Our main objective was to win the title. We had trained hard ahead of this encounter since we expected a tough challenge from opponents. However my players proved they were equal to the task,” said Sunguti.

Speaking after Friday’s events, Kecoso secretary general Omole Asiko said his organization was impressed with huge turnout, especially after they allowed Shabana FC and other locals to participate in the games.

“Shabana’s inclusion in this year’s games has spiced up the competition,” said Asiko who is also a veteran radio presenter.

Friday results

Football (men)

Finals- KFS 2 CAK 2 (7- 6 penalties)

Volleyball (men)