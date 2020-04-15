Kenya Handball Federation polls set for later this year

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

The long-awaited Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) national elections will be held later this year.

The elections, that are held after every five years, were last conducted in 2013. The federation's last national polls scheduled in 2018 were stopped after one of the aspirants moved to the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT).

The federation had held eight branches elections and were set for the national elections but Shisoka Akaka, a KHF presidential hopeful, moved to the SDT seeking to stop the June 30, 2018 exercise.

The eight branches are Nairobi, Western, Coast, Rift Valley, Central, Eastern, Armed Forces and Nyanza.

Akaka's prayers to the SDT were the branches to be ditched and the counties system adopted in line with the 2013 Sports Act. He also sought to have an independent team to be appointed to oversee "a free and fair process."

The Tribunal directed the parties to sort the issues at the federation level or go to the Sports Registrar for guidance.

"It’s better we deal with the federation. The Registrar headed by Rose Wasike seems to take long making decisions and if we chose to go her way the elections might never happen," said Akaka, who lost in the 2013 elections where he was seeking to be the federation's treasurer.

"On the issue of branches becoming counties for now it will be a tall order because a lot of money will be involved in process and I’m not sure if officials at the county level have the finances. We will consult with the federation and come up with something. We are now ready to hold elections.”

KHF Fixtures Secretary Charles Omondi said they have no choice but to have the elections this year once the coronavirus pandemic is curbed.

Omondi said what they need to do is notify International Handball Federation (IHF) three months in advance as well as a one-month notice to the Registrar and the 21-day notice adhering to the Kenya constitution.

“We are ready to have the elections conducted. We will engage the stakeholders and have an independent body run the elections. The issue of branches becoming counties might not work now but maybe in future but we are keen to go that route once the elections are conducted because we want to conform to the Sports Act,” said Omondi.

Current officials

Chairman: Francis Paul

Vice Chairman: Dishon Shiundu

Secretary General: Gikaria Nderitu

Assistant Secretary General: Alex Malei

Treasurer: Joe Mutua

Assistant treasurer: Joel Nandi

Fixture Secretary: Charles Omondi

Assistant Fixture Secretary: Gibson Mwandawiro