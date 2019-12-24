Kenya Lionesses star Okello named Magharibi Athlete of the Year

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Kenya Lionesses star Janet Okello was crowned Athlete of the Year at the 2019 Magharibi Michezo Awards gala in Bungoma on Monday.

The Kenyan international, who plays her club rugby for Stanbic Mwamba, has been an integral part of the Lionesses and played a key part in the team’s qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

This was second of two awards on the night for Okello who had earlier been crowned the 2019 Magharibi Women’s Rugby Player of The Year.

Vihiga Queens prodigy Jentrix Shikangwa, who scored a double in Harambee Starlets' 2-0 victory over Tanzania in last month’s Cecafa Women’s Challenge Cup final, also bagged two awards on the night, taking home the Most Promising Player Award in addition to being crowned the Women’s Footballer of The Year.

WANGA FETED

Former Harambee Stars striker Allan Wanga, now plying his trade with Kakamega Homeboyz, won the Men’s Footballer of The Year Award.

Blazers youngster Eleanor Chebet crowned a memorable debut season that saw her earn a call up to the Kenya women’s hockey team that played in the Olympic qualifiers in South Africa when she took home the Women’s Hockey Player of The Year.

Another youngster claiming an accolade at the Awards was Menengai Oilers’ centre Austine Sikutwa who lifted the Men’s Rugby Player of The Year.

Braxides Agala and Bonfentry Mukekhe claimed the women’s and men’s volleyball honours as Ulinzi captain John Washika and KPA’s Hilda Indasi were feted as the men and women basketball players of the year respectively.

LIST OF WINNERS

SCHOOL OF THE YEAR

BOYS - Friends School Kamusinga (East Africa Champions Hockey)

GIRLS – Moi Girls High School Kamusinga (East Africa Champions Handball)

MOST PROMISING PLAYER – Jentrix Shikangwa (Wiyeta, Vihiga Queens & Harambee Starlets)

HANDBALL

MEN - Jackson Juma Maloba (Strathmore)

WOMEN - Gladys Ayitso Chilo (Nairobi Water Queens)

TEAM OF THE YEAR

Vihiga Queens

COACH OF THE YEAR

Alex Alumira (Vihiga Queens)

HOCKEY

MEN - Chris Wokila (Greensharks)

WOMEN – Eleanor Chebet (Blazers)

RUGBY

MEN - Austine Sikutwa (Menengai Oilers)

WOMEN – Janet Okello(Stanbic Mwamba & Kenya Lionesses)

BASKETBALL

MEN -John Washika (Ulinzi Warriors)

WOMEN - Hilda Indasi (KPA)

FOOTBALL

WOMEN – Jentrix Shikangwa (Vihiga Queens & Harambee Starlets)

MEN – Allan Wanga (Kakamega Homeboyz)

VOLLEYBALL

MEN – Bonfentry Mukekhe (GSU)

WOMEN – Brackcides Agala (Kenya Prisons)

CHAIRMAN’S AWARD

*Marvin Wamalwa

*Faith Ogallo

*Bokoli Youth Sports Association

COMMUNITY COACH OF THE YEAR

Jonfranko Omukoko

COMMUNITY ORGANIZATION OF THE YEAR

Khwisero Sports Academy

MAGHARIBI MICHEZO AWARDS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR