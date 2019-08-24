Kenya finish second in Bowls Championships

By LOKEDER NATIOM

Kenya's men and women's bowling teams Saturday settled for a silver medal in the overall classification as the African State Bowls Championships concluded at the Karen Country Club in Nairobi.

South Africa took the overall title with 36 points with Kenya collecting 29 and bronze medallists Zimbabwe taking bronze with 28 points.

Kenya’s performance was an improvement from their last championship in South Africa in 2017 where they left with a bronze medal. Kenya's Benson Kariuki managed a gold medal in the men's singles, defeating Regent Raid of Botswana 21-4.

"My goal is to take Kenya to the world stage and I'm thankful that everything is slowly falling into place," said Kariuki.

The men's fours team comprised of Cephas Kimwaki, Joseph Njagi, Joseph Kitosi and Waweru Ngugi won 22-11 against Labor Gaboutloeloe, John Gaborutwe, Edwin Nyoka and Charles Liteko of Botswana. Team manager Bernard Ndung’u said the team had done the country proud. “The team was more prepared this year because we had a lot of time to practice and home advantage as well.