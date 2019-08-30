Kenya finish second in World Martial Arts

Muthui, who beat Ailin Micaela of Paraguay 18-12 in the semi-final, said it was a very tough competition which she did not prepare well for, but promised to train hard when she gets back home to prepare for other competitions including the same event.

Kenya’s Rose Wacheke Muthui won the silver medal in the women’s Sparring +65kg event after losing 10-4 to Thailand’s Kachana Dawan in the final clash that took place just seven minutes after she won the semi-final fight.

By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

In Chungju, South Korea.

Kenya's Tong-IL Moo-Do team popularly known as Jasiri, completed the World Martial Arts Mastership Championship in second position with total of nine medals as the competition ended here at the Korea National University of Transportation on Friday.

After winning two gold medals the previous day, Kenyans found the going a bit tough on Friday as they failed to secure any gold medal only managing two silver and two bronze medals.

However, the Kenyan team did better than the 2016 championship, where they finished third, bagging eight medals which included one gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

This time, Kenya completed the championship in second place behind Philippines, who got three gold, three silver and one bronze. Third place went to Iran, who finished with two gold, one silver and two bronze

She said she was a bit tired because the time gap between her two fights was too short compared to her opponent who had time to rest.

“I lost to a better competitor but I’ll start training when I get back home and I’m going to punish all competitors I’m going to face in the forthcoming championship,” she said.

The other silver medal was won by the Kenya open bon basic (Team Form), which lost 8.9-8.8 to Philippines the final clash. Evans Oduor lost 3-0 to Rivier Desuyo of Philippines in the men’s Sparring -70kg event but took bronze medal.

The other bronze medal was won by Elvis Malipe, who lost the semi-final clash 4-1 to Philippines Arnel Ano-os.

KENYAN WINNERS

Gold medals: Gordon Ochieng, Lona Abiero

Silver medals: Rose Wacheke, Form Team