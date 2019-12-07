Kenya grabs lead in Mombasa Open

By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

Kenya national team, popularly known as Jasiri, got off to a flying start bagging a total of 20 medals during the first day of the Mombasa Open Tong-Il Moo-Do Martial Arts Championship at Aga Khan Academy in Mombasa on Saturday.

Kenya, who are the defending champions, managed to win five gold, eight silver and seven bronze medals in the individual and team forms and remain hot favourites to retain their title.

Thailand, who are Kenya’s main challengers, got two gold medals, a silver and a bronze, while South Korea and DR Congo each got a gold.

Kenya Tong-Il Moo-Do Federation chairman, Clarence Mwakio said the championship being held for the seventh year running has attracted a record 13 countries.

“Nigeria has promised us that they will definitely take part in next year’s event,” said Mwakio, who is also the president of the Africa Tong-Il Moo-Do Federation.

Kenya’s Ruth Njambi Rono won gold in the women colobelt forms event after garnering 7.50 pointsm followed by team mate Grace Suji Rangala who took silver with 6.70 points as Thailand’s Phimonwan Thongsakulsiri got the bronze in 6.60 points.

Kenya dominated men’s white-yellow bracket form category where they scooped the first eight positions with Salim Suleiman winning gold (5.966), Wycliffe Wabukala taking silver (5.4) and Hakwon Ningala bronze (5.399).

Kenya made it a 1-2-3 finish in the men’s green-blue belt forms event where Kevin Macharia took gold (8.133), Samson Mambo, silver (7.53) and Andrew Wanje bronze (7.39).

In the beginner team forms event for women, Kenya won all the three medals. Twalib’s Team took gold in 7.766), Alvin’s Team, silver (6.766) and Hawkon’s Team, bronze (6.499).

Kenya took their fifth gold through Jackly’s Team in the beginner women team forms having 8.266 pointsm with Thailand Team getting silver with 6.633 points.

DR Congo’s Sambay Jonnung Roger won gold in men’s blue stripe-brown belt event after returning 7.932 points followed by Kenya's Patrick Wanjala and Anthony Wafula who went home with silver and bronze medals after collecting 7.566 and 7.299 points respectively.

Thailand won gold in women’s colobelts form and men’s white-yellow belts categories through Jitnapa Khotthip and Nukul Chaloemphonphisan.