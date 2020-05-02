Kenya women’s handball team ready to right men's 'wrongs'

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Kenya women’s handball team will be seeking to excel where their male counterparts have failed when they make their debut in the 24th edition of African Nations Cup that is due to be held in Yaoundé, Cameroon this year.

The African Handball Confederation is however yet to release the dates for the event as they monitor the coronavirus pandemic. The confederation only released their list of events this year and where they will be held.

Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) Fixture Secretary Charles Omondi said they will be guided by the official release of the competition dates by the African body.

“We had already put forward the budget to the Ministry of Sports to participate and they responded positively.

“We will also be engaging Nairobi Water (women) and, National Cereals and Produce Board and Kenya Defence Forces (men) management for the clubs to feature in the Africa Clubs Championship in Egypt,” said Omondi.

“We hope the women’s team will perform well and book one of the six slots to the World Championship.”

The championships, will bring together top clubs across Africa.

Nairobi Water are back-to-back league winners, while NCPB are the defending champions. KDF won the championship in 2017.

Kenya men’s team finished a distant 15th in the 16-team African Nations Cup hosted in Tunisia early this year that acted as Olympic Games as well as 2021 World Championship qualifiers.

The side coached by Peter Mwathi won one match, dismissing Zambia 28-17.

Egypt will represent the African continent in next year’s Tokyo Olympic Games after beating Tunisia 27-23 in the final.