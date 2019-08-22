Kenyan men impress in Bowls Championships

By AYUMBA AYODI

By LOKEDER NATIOM

Kenya men’s team settled for silver in pairs and bronze in trips as their women’s team failed to win any medals in singles and fours at the ongoing Africa States Bowls Championships in Nairobi.

At Karen, Kenya collected 12 points to get silver in the pairs contest where Namibia reigned supreme to clinch gold with 13 points as South Africa got nine points for bronze.

Botswana got six points for fourth place followed by Zimbabwe with four points.

Kenya collected six points to settle for bronze in the trips where South Africa won gold with 11 points beating Zimbabwe who got silver by one point.

The men’s team recorded mixed performances in the final trips when they beat both Botswana and Zambia 17-16 and 20-7 respectively but lost to South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia 15-16, 11-25 and 14-15 respectively.

Kenyan women only collected one point in the singles to finish fourth as Zimbabwe scooped gold with 12 points where Zimbabwe amassed nine points for silver. Zambia’s six points were enough to give the bronze.

Botswana went for gold in women’s fours with nine points, beating South Africa on countback after they both tied with nine points each.

The women’s competitions are taking place at Nairobi Club.

The men’s event entered singles and fours competition with the women’s getting into pairs and trips on Thursday.

Kenya beat South Africa and Zimbabwe 20-13, 20-12 respectively before bowling out Botswana and Zambia 22-10 and 24-7 respectively in the singles. That happened after Namibia had beaten them 16-13 on Thursday morning.

However, the Kenya men’s would claim revenge in the afternoon, beating the Namibians 21-6 while South Africa beat Zimbabwe 21-18. Zambia hammered Botswana 21-10 all in the singles.

Kenya women outclassed Botswana 21-9 in the singles but lost to Botswana 11-25 in the fours.

It’s Fridah Mwangi who beat Boikhutso Mooketsi of Botswana 21-9 in the singles. Kenya had previously lost to South Africa and Zambia 21-14 and 21-10 respective in the singles.