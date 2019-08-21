Kenyan schools look to impress in semi-finals

By BRIAN YONGA

IN ARUSHA, TANZANIA

Kenyan schools will be eyeing final slots as semi-final action takes centre stage on Thursday on day seven of the 18th edition of the East Africa Secondary Schools Games across different venues here.

With preliminary action ending on Wednesday, the wheat has been separated from the chaff and Kenyan teams will put their best forward as they look to reach the finals in various disciplines. In volleyball, Kenyan champions Mogonga PAG Secondary School will be up against Uganda's Stahiza as Rwandan teams Don Bosco Gatenga and IPRC Karongi battle in the other last four clash.

In handball, two- time winners Moi Girls Kamusinga Secondary School will be up against Uganda's Mbogo Secondary School, as newcomers St Joseph's Kirandich Secondary School clash with Rwanda's ES Kiziguro.

A win for Kamusinga and Kirandich will set up an all-Kenyan final on Friday. The boys' matches will see St Luke's Kimilili Boys Secondary School face College Gisenyi of Rwanda, as reigning champions Adegi also from Rwanda face compatriots ES Kigoma.

Mogonga coach Nathan Kiptoo is confident they can make the finals on their maiden appearance at these games.

"We have grown in leaps and bounds and reaching this stage shows that. This will be a tough match, but we believe we have what it takes to reach the final and the lads are fired up," Kiptoo said on Wednesday.

The boys' volleyball crown has eluded the country since 2016 when Malava Boys High School won the title in Eldoret. Rwandan teams have won the last two editions. Last year's winners St Joseph's Kabgai failed to qualify for this year's championship.

In handball, Kamusinga coach Geoffrey Simiyu is also relishing a Kenyan affair in the final, but knows the two semi-finals will be quite challenging. Kamusinga's clash with Mbogo is a repeat of the 2016 final, which the Kenyan outfit won in Eldoret.

"Both Kenyan sides are strong and each is more than capable of bringing the title back home, but we will not underestimate our opponents who are equally good," Simiyu said.

His side have lost in the final of the last two editions to Uganda's Kibuli Secondary School.

For Kirandich, it is unchartered territory as they look to continue with their fairy-tale run. Having upset Kamusinga to win the national title, the newcomers would love to complete a memorable double.

In girls' football, national champions Nyakach Girls High School will be up against 2012 winners Kawempe Muslim Secondary School from Uganda, as Kenya's second team, Itigo Girls High School take on another Ugandan side, Mukono High School in Thursday's semis.

Kenya's third team, Archbishop Njenga Secondary School, however crashed out of the competition after finishing third in their pool. This despite seeing off Uganda's St Noa Secondary School 1-0 in their final preliminary match.

Itigo coach Philip Kipkoech is confident they have what it takes to reach the final after making a comeback to the games.

"We are determined to make it to the final and hopefully we can win the title to make up for losing the national title to Nyakach in Kisumu," he said.

Four-time national champions Itigo sealed their place in the last four on Wednesday after a 1-0 win over Kawempe Muslim in their final pool 'B' match at the International School of Moshi grounds. Martha Amunyolete scored the only goal in the 14th minute to seal the returnees' slot in the last four.