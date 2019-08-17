Kenyan sides in winning starts in basketball

By BRIAN YONGA

By PHILIP ONYANGO

IN ARUSHA, TANZANIA

Kenya's Kaya Tiwi Secondary School and Buruburu Girls Secondary School made fine starts in their opening girls' basketball matches on day two of this year's East Africa Secondary Secondary School Games here at the St Constantine basketball courts on Saturday.

Also winning their opening match with ease was Kaya Tiwi's netball team, who dismissed Kilindi Secondary School from Tanzania 50-19 at the same venue.

In the first pool 'A' match of the day, 2016 champions Kaya Tiwi basketball team beat St Bernadette School from Rwanda 42- 37 after leading 26-15 at the break, while national champions BuruBuru beat LDK of Rwanda 45-42 in a closely contested pool 'B' tie.

Against St Bernadette, Kaya Tiwi raced to a 14-8 first quarter lead, with Barbara Diana, Diana Moraa and Yvonne Atieno playing a pivotal role.

Atieno made the first two points then Moraa took over with the next six as Kaya Tiwi led 8-4 inside the first quarter with Rwanda's captain Utamuriza Jayne rallying her teammates. Kaya went ahead to lead 26-15 at the break.

The third quarter belonged to St Bernadette who were up 9-7, but Kaya Tiwi engaged a higher gear in the last quarter to put the game beyond the reach of their opponents for a 42-37 final score.

Moraa led the scorecard with 17 points while Atieno had 11 in this game which saw Utamuriza score a game-high 21 points for her team.

"It was a fine game and we want to build on that win in the coming matches as we bid to reclaim the title," Moraa said.

Buruburu dominated the first two quarters of their match outscoring their opponents 19-15 and 12-5 for a 31-20 lead at the break.

The second half was, however, evenly contested as Buruburu narrowly edged the third quarter 8-6, before the Rwandese restored to a pressing defence in the last quarter for a 16-6 lead.

Kiyobe Chantal led Buruburu with a game-high 21 points, while Claris Osuna had six. Philomena Mikalikwali and Emerance Muhoza had 15 points and 12 points respectively.

Buruburu coach Julius Otieno admitted that they had overcome their toughest challenge in the pool.

"We have a very inexperienced side with only one player having featured at this stage and I am proud that they have shown they can beat the best," Otieno said.

In other basketball matches, Ugandan champions St Mary's Kitende beat compatriots Nabisunsa 71-48 , while Tanzania's Masheme defeated compatriots Juhudi Secondary School 46-44.

In netball, Kenyan champions Kaya Tiwi led 28-6 at the break before extending in the second half to claim the win.

Kaya Tiwi goal shooter Monica Oguda scored a game-high 32 points, while her elder sister Melda Oguda - who was goal attacker - scored 18 points. Kilindi replied through Mustapha Amina who had 13 points.

The other netball match saw Buddo Secondary School from Uganda upset defending champions St Noah also from Uganda 45-42.

On Sunday, Buruburu have a rest day while Kaya Tiwi have a date with rivals St Mary's Kitende from 3pm.

Sunday fixtures (Kenyan Schools)

Football

Boys

Ruwuiko(Tanzania) v Dagoretti (Kenya)

Girls

Alliance High(Tanzania) v Itigo (Kenya)

Archbishop Njenga (Kenya) v Mukono High (Uganda)

Basketball

Boys

Don Bosco (Tanzania) v Laiser Hill (Kenya)

Galanos (Tanzania) v Dagoretti (Kenya)

Girls

Kaya Tiwi (Kenya) v St Mary's Kitende (Uganda)

Volleyball

Boys

Don Bosco Gatenga (Rwanda) v Lelmokwo (Kenya)

Milambo (Tanzania) v Mogonga (Kenya)

Girls

Kwanthanze (Kenya) v St Alloys (Rwanda)

Soweto (Kenya) v Trust High (Uganda)

Handball

Boys

Kimilili (Kenya) v Vwaza (Tanzania)

Girls

ES Kiziguro (Rwanda) v Kamusinga (Kenya)

Kilole (Tanzania) v Kirandich (Kenya)

Netball

St Mary's Kitende (Uganda) v Nyakach (Kenya)

Buddo SS (Uganda) v Kaya Tiwi (Kenya)

Rugby 15s

Kangaru (Kenya) v Dagoretti (Kenya)

Hockey

Boys

St Anthony's (Kenya) v Meru School( Kenya)

FS Kamusinga (Kenya) v St Mary's Kisubi (Uganda)

Girls

St John's Kaloleni (Kenya) v Juhudi (Tanzania)