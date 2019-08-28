Kenyan squad ‘ready bag medals'

By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

In Chungju, South Korea.

Kenya’s team to the World Martial Arts Mastership Championship is confident of winning more medals as the second edition of the global tournament starts here on Thursday.

In the first edition in 2016, Kenya won one gold, two silver and five bronze medals and Kenya Tong-IL Moo-Do Federation President Clarence Mwakio says they are ready to win more and finish top.

“We’ve gained enough exposure. What we need to do is to translate that exposure to get good results,” said Mwakio.

He said the 15 athletes who will represent the country have prepared well for the championship and, despite the flight challenges, they are all aiming to win medals in the two-days competition.

Salma Ali Abdalla said she is ready for the challenge and will fight it out to win gold for her country despite expecting stiff competition from defending champions Philippines.

“I’m proud to be representing my country in this big event and I’ll be giving my best to win a gold medal,” she said.

Kenya’s sparring female champion, Lorna Abiero said she is ready to face the best and bring gold medal home. “I’m more motivated after the State House visit and even more rejuvenated and ready to rumble,” she said.

The team, which for the first time received the national flag from President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House last week, is motivated by the gesture and ready to defend the Kenyan colours.