Kenyan team tops Dubai event with 16 medals

Kenya’s Munawwar Karate Club emerged the best team in the 16th edition of the JKS Cup UAE 2020 Karate Championship after bagging 16 medals in Sharjah, Dubai on Friday.

Munawwar of Mombasa managed to win 10 gold, four silver and two bronze medals with the only Kenyan girl participant Chena Adi Karanja taking gold in the nine years girls kata event.

Labib Said Mohamed won gold medals in both the senior 30 years men kata and kumite events with Hemed Tawfiq Fernandes getting gold in men 20 years kumite category and took silver in kata event.

In boys 15 years kata and kumite events, the gold medals winner was Omar Feisal Salim.

In the 10 years junior category 5, Abdulrahman Abdallah Hemed won both the kata and kumite events while Amir Faraj Amir achieved the same feat in kata and kumite boys junior category 5.

Awadh Amir Awadh also won gold in kumite and kata boys 10 years junior category 4 events while Awadh Anwar Awadh took gold in boys 10 years junior kata category 3 and took bronze in the kumite event.

Shuaib Ahmed Salim won gold in the boys 9 years junior category 2 kumite event and added silver in the kata event. Musab Munawer won silver and bronze in the kata and kumite boys 8 years junior category.