alexa Kenyan youngsters to train for Winter Olympics in Korea - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Others

Kenyan youngsters to train for Winter Olympics in Korea

Monday November 25 2019

Hassnein Ali Shah (left), who is one of the three skaters who have won a scholarship for Ice Skating and Roller Skating for Winter Games, shows the National Olympic Committee of Kenya acting Secretary General Francis Mutuku some skating skills at Nock Headquarters in Nairobi on November 25, 2019. PHOTO | AYUMBA AYODI |

Hassnein Ali Shah (left), who is one of the three skaters who have won a scholarship for Ice Skating and Roller Skating for Winter Games, shows the National Olympic Committee of Kenya acting Secretary General Francis Mutuku some skating skills at Nock Headquarters in Nairobi on November 25, 2019. PHOTO | AYUMBA AYODI |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • Chebet Njeri, 12 (Roller Skating), Chumbana Likiza, 15 (Roller Skating) and Hassnein Ali, 13 (Ice Skating) will take part in a two-week camp in January 6 to 18 next year in the Republic of Korea
  • Nock acting secretary general Francis Mutuku said the skaters will be accompanied by roller skating coach Asa Nyariki Obonyo
  • The training camp in January will feature winter sports including Alpine Skiing, Snowboarding, Cross-Country Skiing, Bobsled, Short Track, Speed Skating and Figure Skating
Advertisement
 
AYUMBA AYODI
By AYUMBA AYODI
More by this Author

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) has secured scholarship for three young athletes to train for future winter sports next year.

Chebet Njeri, 12 (Roller Skating), Chumbana Likiza, 15 (Roller Skating) and Hassnein Ali, 13 (Ice Skating) will take part in a two-week camp in January 6 to 18 next year in the Republic of Korea.

Nock acting secretary general Francis Mutuku said the skaters will be accompanied by roller skating coach Asa Nyariki Obonyo.

The three are in Nock’s ‘Dream Program’ which is a legacy program of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics that seeks to nurture young winter sports talents who can represent the country in Winter Sports in the future.

“The ‘Dream Program’ focuses on countries with little representation in Winter Sports," said Mutuku. Kenya had one athlete, Sabrina Simader in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

The training camp in January will feature winter sports including Alpine Skiing, Snowboarding, Cross-Country Skiing, Bobsled, Short Track, Speed Skating and Figure Skating. It will also include cultural exchange programs and site visits.

Also Read

Advertisement

Mutuku explained that aforementioned are part of the robust programs that Nock is working out with its various commissions towards building the country’s capacity and diversity in future Olympic Games be it in summer or winter as well as the Commonwealth Games.

Advertisement