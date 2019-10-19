Daring Kenyans qualify for World Multi-Sport Championships

By BRIAN OTWAL

More by this Author

The sport of triathlon is quickly gaining followers with the national championship that also served as the qualifiers for the 2020 ITU World Multi-Sport Championships set to be held in Almere, Netherlands attracting over 150 participants in Watamu, Kilifi.

Kenya, who won one gold in last year’s edition, will be hoping for a better show next year.

Multi-Sport world champion in standard duathlon Kennedy Ochieng’ was one of the athletes who made the qualifying time for the World Multi-Sport Championships scheduled for Almere, Netherlands.

Ochieng’, who was the only gold medallist in the last edition in Pontevedra, Spain, clocked an hour and 59 minutes in the standard duathlon ahead of Gideon Ruto and Vincent Ochieng’ in the event.

“We learnt from Spain and carried a few lessons from the event. We now need to improve on our cycling because we have good times in running," said Ochieng’.

Sudi Hassan was victorious in the men’s cross triathlon, crossing the line in an hour and 39 minutes ahead of Toby Blake and Anwar Mansur who came in two minutes apart. Mildred Akinyi endured the strong field to win the sprint duathlon, beating Kate Karis and Barbra Adele.

Advertisement

“Most of us have made the qualifying times, now we need to put more effort into our training and we will be fine come next year’s championships," noted Adele, a sprint duathlete.

Josette Njeri won the girls’ junior event with John Paul emerging victorious in the boys’ category. The event was hosted at the Turtle Bay Resort with an aim of improving the sport as well as boost local tourism in the country.