Kenyans rule Martial Arts Championship in Mombasa

Kenya retained Mombasa Open Tong-IL Moo-Do Martial Arts Championship crown after bagging a total of 113 medals.

The championship came to an end on Sunday at Aga Khan Academy in Mombasa. Kenya, who have emerged winners since the inaugural edition in 2013, finished the event with 31 gold, 36 silver and 46 bronze medals.

Philippines came second with six gold, five silver and four bronze medals while Thailand finished third with four gold, three silver and two bronze.

Kenya’s Lorna Abiero, who had previously won two gold medals, added two silver medals in individual Special Forms and individual Tong-IL Moo-Do Forms events.

Abiero - a gold medallist at World Tong-IL Moo-Do Championship held in Chungju, South Korea in August - said she was happy to finish the championship with four medals.

“I’m happy I managed to win four medals. I’ll continue to train hard because I want to do better in future championships,” she said.

Meanwhile, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has congratulated the national team, Jasiri, for winning the championship and promised government support to ensure the event will be held annually.

Mohamed said Kenya's victory was a clear indication that the country can prosper in other sporting disciplines. "Our sportsmen and women are our ambassadors as they continue to raise the national flag high at international tournaments," she said. "We want to exploit our young talents to ensure they also benefit economically. The government is committed to sponsoring all the federation events in future."

Kenya Tong–IL Moo-Do Federation chairman Clarence Mwakio thanked the government for their support.

"We’ll continue to cooperate with the government for our players to produce good results. This year’s championship was tough but Kenya retained it’s title,” said Mwakio.