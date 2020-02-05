Key sporting highlights during Moi's reign

By CECIL ODONGO

The death of retired President Daniel Toroitich arap Moi has left the sports fraternity with fond memories of a man who immensely contributed to development of sports in the country.

At 5.20am Tuesday, Kenya's second president Moi, the man who bestrode Kenya’s politics for decades, died at Nairobi Hospital after ailing for several months.

Moi always made time to attend key sports events and was a regular figure in stadiums supporting Kenya's sporting heroes.

Here, Nation Sport samples ten sporting highlights during his 24-year tenure as president from 1978 to 2002.

1.Shekhar Mehta dominates Safari Rally

Moi dutifully flagged off virtually every World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally as Vice President and then as President, turning the event into a State function, much to the admiration of the global rallying fraternity that never experienced such political goodwill elsewhere.

Moi’s first international official sporting function as President was on April 13, 1979, when he flagged off the Safari Rally outside the KICC. The rally was, fittingly, won by Shekhar Mehta, navigated by Mike Doughty in a Datsun 160J.

The Ugandan-born Mehta, who raced using a Kenyan license, won the Safari Rally a record five times, including four back-to-back titles from 1979 to 1982. He finished fifth in the 1981 World Rally Championship.

Shekhar Mehta navigates his Datsun 1600SSS at a muddy patch during a stage in the Safari Rally. Mehta has been hailed as the greatest driver to feature in the world’s toughest rally, the East African Safari Rally. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

With Moi as Patron of the Safari Rally, government and private sector players were, naturally, eager to be associated with the competition. Safari Rally lost its WRC in 2002 when Moi retired as president and only regained it last year.

2. Kenya boycotts Olympics

Kenya was among the 65 countries that boycotted the 1980 Olympics which were held in Moscow, Russia. The United States sent legendary boxer Mohammed Ali to the country to convince Moi that Kenya had to skip the Summer Games. Ali's trip was a success as Kenya sat out of the competition as a way of protesting Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

3. Hockey team qualifies for back-to-back Olympics

Kenya's men hockey team was a force to reckon with in the 80s. After missing out on the 1976 and 1980 editions which Kenya boycotted, the hockey team featured in two consecutive Olympics in 1984 in Los Angeles, USA and 1988 in Seoul, South Korea. Kenya has never returned to the Olympics since then.

4. Kenya host All African Games

Kenya made history by hosting All African Games at the newly-built Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani and Nyayo Stadium in 1987. Both facilities remain the best stadia in the country that are fit to host international competitions.

5. Gor Mahia wins Mandela Cup

Gor Mahia won their first and only continental trophy in 1987 after settling for a 1-1- draw with Tunisian giants Esperance at Kasarani. K’Ogalo had forced a 2-2 draw in Tunisia and were crowned champions of Mandela Cup on away goals following a 3-3 aggregate score.

Moi, who attended the return leg of the final at Kasarani, handed over the trophy to Gor captain Austin "Makamu" Oduor. It was the first time a Kenyan club had won a continental title.

Gor Mahia captain Austin Oduor lifts the Nelson Mandela Cup following their victory over Esperance in the two-legged final at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, on December 5, 1987. PHOTO | FILE |

6. Kenya win first Marathon gold

Japan-based Douglas Wakiihuri won Kenya's first gold medal at 1987 World Athletics Championships in Rome and followed it up with a silver at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, South Korea.

7. Kenya wins the first boxing gold medal in 1988

Robert Wangila, 22, made history by wining Kenya's first ever gold medal gold in welterweight category at the Seoul 1988 Games in South Korea.

8. Kenya first clean sweep in Olympics steeplechase

Mathew Birir, Patrick Sang and William Mutwol clinched gold, silver and bronze in 3000m steeplechase race during the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, Spain. It was the first time Kenya swept the podium in the steeplechase which later became a speciality for the country.

9. Kenya celebrates first female Olympics medallist

Pauline Konga became the first woman to win an Olympic medal when she won silver in the women’s 5,000m at the 1996 Games in Atlanta, USA. Konga opened the path for future female Olympic medallists like Catherine Ndereba, Pamela Jelimo and Vivian Cheruiyot.

Kenya national women's volleyball team coach Gilbert Ohanya at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport following their arrival from a past World Cup tournament. PHOTO | FILE |