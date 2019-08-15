Kicosca finals rained off in Kericho

By VITALIS KIMUTAI

A highly-charged clash between defending women’s volleyball champions Uasin Gishu County and Nairobi in the Kenya Inter-Counties Sports and Cultural Association (Kicosca) Games turned into an anti-climax as heavy rains ruined the party on Thursday.

The men’s final between defending champions Uasin Gishu and Kiambu was called off due to the rains.

A similar fate befell the women’s basketball match between defending champions Nairobi and Kisumu.

The heavens opened with dark clouds releasing torrential rains at Kericho High School where the clash between defending champions Uasin Gishu and Nairobi was unfolding.

Uasin Gishu were leading 2-1 sets with Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago, who is also a member of the county’s men’s team, among the fans.

“It is an anti-climax, but we have no control over the weather. I am confident that my team will deliver on this one.

“For both the men’s and women’s teams, we are up to task and will deliver the trophy back to back for the third time,” said Mandago after the game was called off. Uasin Gishu’s men team had earlier thrashed Muranga 3-0 in the men’s semi-finals.

In men’s basketball, Nakuru beat Bungoma 49-42 at Kericho High School to win the title.

In women’s basketball, defending champions Nairobi face Kisumu at Kipsigis Girls’ High School on Friday after this final match was also called off following the heavy rains.

Nairobi had beaten Uasin Gishu 60-24 in the semi-finals while Kisumu edged out Bungoma 66-23.

In football, Nakuru hammered Nairobi 6-2 at the Kericho Green Stadium to advance to the semi-finals to be played on Friday. Amos Mwangi scored a hat-trick while Kevin Ochieng scored a double. Maurice Otieno completed the rout at the death.