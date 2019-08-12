Kicosca games begin in Kericho

By VITALIS KIMUTAI

The seventh edition of the Kenya Inter-Counties Sports and Cultural Association (Kicosca) games got underway in Kericho on Monday.

A tug of war was the curtain raiser of the five days event which was officially opened by Council of Governors chairman and Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

Deputy President William Ruto who was expected to open the event did not attend and as a result Oparanya took charge.

The hosts, Kericho men and women teams both lost in the tug of war competition watched by governors Professor Paul Chepkwony (Kericho), his Kisii counterpart James Ongwae, Mutahi Kahiga (Nyeri) and Cornel Rasanga (Siaya).

Nakuru County team coached by deputy governor Dr Erick Korir won the women’s title after twice flooring their Kericho counterparts who were coached by deputy governor Susan Kikwai.

Kericho County men’s team was no match for Nairobi County that held onto their turf to floor the hosts.

Oparanya said Kicosca was an important event in the yearly calendar of the council of governors as it fostered unity and cohesion among the various communities in the country in the spirit of integration.

Chepkwony assured the players and other visitors that security had been beefed up in Kericho town and its environs.