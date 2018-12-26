By BERNARD ROTICH

The delayed renovation works at Eldoret’s Kipchoge Keino Stadium will now commence in the second week of January, Nation Sport has learnt.

Ministry of Sports and Heritage has said that they expect the stadium to be ready in April. The renovation works had stalled for almost a year after contractors pulled out citing lack of funds from the government.

In an exclusive interview with Nation Sport, Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia said they have held meetings with two main contractors, WIETC Company and Shiv Contractors, and have reached an agreement on the work plan for the stadium.

"It has taken to complete the renovation of this stadium but the two contractors have agreed to get back on site in the second week of January to complete the task," he said.

He also revealed that one wing of the stadium is almost complete and the two contractors will work on the remaining part. “The running track should be ready for use in April as they continue putting finishing touches on the terraces,” he added.

The PS said that the government found it tough to construct all the proposed nine stadiums at once and decided to focus on Kasarani, Nyayo and Kinoro stadiums during this year. Only Kasarani has been completed as works at Nyayo and Kinoru stadium have been hampered with the now familiar cry of lack of funds.

Interestingly, Football Kenya Federation had earmarked Kipchoge Keino stadium as one of the venunes for the 2018 African Nations Championships (CHAN). Caf stripped Kenya of hosting rights citing lack of preparedness by the local organisers. The tournament was eventually held in Morocco earlier this year.

WIETEC Company had been initially awarded the tender to construct VIP pavilion, terraces, changing rooms and parking lot at the stadium. Things, however, changed wthen the stadium was named as one of the venues of the failed CHAN games.

The tender was then subdivided amongst other contractors and was to be done in phases. Phase one was apparently completed in December last year, but the second phase is yet to take off.

A cursory look at the stadium paints a picture of derelict and neglect. Works on a four-storey block that was supposed to comprise of a VIP lounge, offices, dressing rooms and other facilities only went on as far as the foundation block. Toilet facilities and the parking lot are yet to be constructed.