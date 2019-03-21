Kisii county to host Kecoso games

By BENSON AYIENDA

Kisii County has been selected to host the 40th edition of the Kenya Communications Sports Organisation (Kecoso) Games slated for August 10 to 17.

The Kecoso’s national committee led by secretary general Omole Asiko made the announcement on Thursday while touring the region.

“Kisii County hosted the sixth edition of the Kenya Inter-County Sports and Cultural Association (Kicosca) Games successfully last year, something that made us settle on it as hosts,” he said.

According to him, the committee had earlier visited Eldoret, Narok, Meru and Mombasa counties but their sports facilities didn’t meet the required standards.

The games have attracted 12 teams from the communications, transport and infrastructure ministries alongside parastatals that will take part in various sporting disciplines including; basketball, football, netball, volleyball, snooker, scrabble, pool, table tennis and athletics. Over 1,000 participants are expected.