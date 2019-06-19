By VICTOR OTIENO

Kisumu Day High School and Kobala Girls Secondary have set their sights on winning boys and girls’ titles when Nyanza Region Term Two Games that start on Thursday at Kisumu Boys High School.

Kisumu Day, the 2015 Nyanza region Under-20 football champions, have missed out on the national competition for three editions now, and team manager Booker Agutu has said he is out to avoid another disappointment.

Last year, Kisumu County champions Kisumu Day lost 12-11 to Ringa Boys on penalties after 0-0 draw to miss out on a chance to compete at the national stage. Ringa failed to qualify for this year's regional games.

“The matches will be tough but nothing will stand on our way. We will go out in full force to win all our marches to ensure we feature in this year’s national competition,” Agutu told Nation Sport. Kisumu Day face tough test from 2016 national champions Barding Secondary School from Siaya County.

UNBEATEN RUN

A thrilling encounter is expected in girls' competition after last year's finalists Kobala Girls and Nyakach all qualified. Buoyed by their unbeaten run in Kisumu County games, Nyakach will be looking to unseat champions Kobala.

In last year's finals, Kobala dismissed Nyakach 5-3 in penalties after 0-0 draw and coach Julius Aminga is confident of a good showing. “All we want is to retain our regional title so that we feature in national again and we believe we can achieve it. This will mean we win in all our matches," said coach Aminga.

New winners will be named in Under-16 football after defending champions Riyabu Boys and Sega Girls failed to qualify for the regional event.