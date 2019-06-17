Kisumu Day, Obambo eye Nyanza Region titles

By VICTOR OTIENO

Football and netball giants, Kisumu Day High School and Obambo Girls Secondary School, will be seeking to reclaim their titles when the Nyanza Region Term Two Games start Tuesday at Kisumu Boys High School.

Kisumu Day, the 2015 Nyanza Region Under-20 football boys' champions, will be hoping that home support will carry them through to the national competition after missing out on the last three editions.

Last year, the Kisumu County boys' football champions narrowly missed out on the regional title and a place in the nationals after Ringa Boys High School beat them 12-11 on post-match penalties.

The two sides had fired blanks at the end of normal time of the tense final. Ringa failed to qualify for this year's regional event.

A thrilling encounter is expected in the girls' event after last year's finalists Kobala Girls and Nyakach Girls all qualified for the regional games.

Buoyed by their unbeaten run in the county games, Nyakach will be looking to unseat champions Kobala the title. In last year's finals, Kobala dismissed Nyakach 5-3 also on post-match penalties, after they tied 0-0 at end of normal time.

New winners will be crowned in the boys and girls' Under-16 football competition after defending champions Riyabu Boys and Sega Girls failed to qualify for the regional event.

In netball, five times champions Obambo Girls Secondary School of Siaya County will be seeking to bounce back after last year's shocking elimination by defending champions Nyakach Girls Secondary School in semis.

The two sides are expected to renew rivalry should they advance after they were pooled in different groups. But, they face stiff competition in the race to the title and a place in the nationals from last year's finalist Kandika Girls, who are chasing for their first accolade.

Nyakach Girls will be seeking to retain the girls' volleyball title as well, while Sega Girls fights to reclaim it.