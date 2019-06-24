Kisumu Day await outcome of appeal in Nyanza games

By VICTOR OTIENO

More by this Author

Kisumu County Under-19 boys’ football champions, Kisumu Day, are crossing their fingers as they await the outcome of their appeal against Barding in Nyanza Region Secondary Schools Term Two games that ended on Saturday.

While the 2015 champions were eliminated from the competition in semi-finals on Friday after going down to Gesero 5-3 in post-match penalties, they bounced back into the tournament, thanks to their successful appeal against Gesero, who were found culpable of fielding two ineligible players.

But things again went south for Kisumu Day in their fight to reclaim the title when Barding shook the net in extra-time in the tense final.

Kisumu Day lodged a complaint with the organisers that Barding had fielded an overage player.

“We complained to the committee that Barding fielded an overage player. We are waiting for the outcome of the appeal,” Kisumu Day games master Booker Agutu said.

DENIED THE CLAIMS

But Barding coach, Wellington Murwayi refuted the claims, saying it is Kisumu Day that fielded overage players in their match.

“We do not have an overage player in our team. It is me who should complain because from the inquiries, we have established that they (Kisumu Day) had over players in the field,” said Murwayi.

Nyanza Region Secondary School Sports Secretary-general, Thomas Odhiambo, said they will decide the appeal in the coming days.

“As a committee, we are yet to sit and go through the appeal to make a decision. We will do it in the coming days,” Odhiambo said.

As expected, on-form Nyakach demolished Gesero 4 - 0 to emerge girls’ under-19 football champions.

Two-time Nyanza region finalists Nyakach dominated football, winning all their matches and now head-coach Chrispine Odindo has assured the team’s supporters of a good display in the national games.

"The girls have been good throughout. We are very happy to have won and it motivates us to perform even better in the national competition,” an elated Odindo said.

Defending champions Kobala lost to Nyakach by a solitary goal in the semi-finals.

In Under-16 football, Agoro Sare from Homa Bay and Ugari from Migori were crowned the new champions in boys’ and girls’ categories.

A first half strike against Maseno School was enough for Agoro Sare to seal a place in the national competition, while Ugari rallied from behind to emerge 2-1 winners.

Defending champions Riyabu Boys and Sega Girls failed to qualify for this year’s regional event.

Kobala's hopes of exacting revenge in netball following their painful elimination by Nyakach in Under-16 football went up in smoke after the Kisumu County school thrashed them 40-19 in the final to comfortably retain the crown and stamp their authority in the game.

Mogonga beat St Joseph Kisumu 3-0 sets to retain boys’ volleyball title, while Sega Girls trounced Nyakach 3-0 to reclaim the girls’ crown.