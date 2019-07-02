Kisumu Day wins appeal, to play in Nationals

By VICTOR OTIENO

After one-week of anxious waiting, Kisumu Day breathed a sigh of relief when the Ministry of Education on Tuesday ruled in their favour in an appeal against Barding High School in the Nyanza Region Secondary Schools Term Two games that ended last month.

Kisumu Day, the 2015 Nyanza Region Under-19 boys' football champions filed an appeal with the games organisers, arguing that Barding, who beat them 1-0 in the under-19 boys' football final, fielded an illegible player.

The player at the centre of the complaint is Anton Oyugi.

In the Tuesday ruling, the Ministry of Education said it found the Siaya County-based school culpable of the offense and annulled their qualification for the national competition that will take place in the lakeside town later this month.

Instead, Kisumu Day will now represent the region in the competition.

“The office wishes to inform you that the investigations carried out by the regional director of education’s office confirmed the allegation. The Barding Boys High school win has been annulled,’’ read part of the letter signed by Kisumu County Director of Education Isaac Atebe and seen by Nation Sport.

It added: “Consequently, Kisumu Day qualifies to represent Nyanza Region During Term Two National games to be held in Kisumu County.”

But, the letter did not state whether Barding will be banned from the secondary school games for one year as the guidelines dictates.

The decision means the Kisumu County football champions makes a return to the national competition after missing out in last three editions.

They will represent Nyanza region in the national games alongside Nyakach (under-19 girls' football), Agoro Sare from Homa Bay and Ugari from Migori in the Under-16 boys' and girls' football respectively.