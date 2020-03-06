Kwale to crown new champs in boys’ basketball

By PHILIP ONYANGO

New champions will be crowned in boys’ basketball Saturday when Kwale County secondary schools Term One games conclude at Mivumoni Secondary.

This follows the elimination of defending champions Shimba Hills at the sub-county level, paving the way for Kwale High and Kaya Tiwi Secondary to advance to the county games.

In matches played Friday, favourites Kaya Tiwi and Kwale High made it to the semi-finals which were due to be played by press time.

Earlier Friday, Kaya Tiwi defeated Mazeras High 43-00 after beating Perani Secondary 64-07 in the first match. Other matches saw Kwale High beat Lunga Lunga Secondary 37-18, as Vigurungani Secondary hit Mivumoni 22-20 and Kinango overpowered Gombato 37-14.

In the girls’ category, champions Kaya Tiwi Secondary made semi-finals after walloping Lung Lunga Secondary 142-01 and Mivumoni Secondary 138-05.

Other girls matches saw Matuga Girls make the semi-finals after beating Kingwede Secondary 26-24 after losing to Vigurungani secondary 27-26.

In other matches of the girls’ semi finals, Kaya Tiwi were due to play Matuga Girls later Friday, while Vigurungani had a date with Lunga Lunga Secondary.

In boys’ handball, defending champions Shimba Hills Secondary made clear their title intentions by beating Kinondo Secondary 24-15 before running over Ndavaya Boys 38-12.

Other boys’ handball matches saw Mvindeni Secondary beat Ngombeni Secondary 22-12 while Kinango Secondary lost to Ngombeni Secondary 19-17.

The three-days tournament, which is featuring basketball, handball, hockey and rugby, is being used to select Kwale County teams for the regional championships set for Kwale High School from March 17.

COLLATED RESULTS

Handball boys

Kinondo 15 Mazeras 17

Ndavaya 12 S/hills 38

Kinondo 15 S/hills 24

Kinango17 Ng'ombeni 19

Mvindeni 22 Ng'ombeni 12

Handball girls

S/hills 14 Mvindeni 02

Mwereni 12 Taru 05

Ngozi 09 Mwavumbo 06

K/Tiwi 23 Kinondo 03

Basketball boys

Kinango 37 Gombato 14

L/Lungs 18 Kwale High 37

Vigurungani 22 Mivumoni 20

Basketball Girls

Mivumoni 27 Mazeras 18

K/ Tiwi 142 L/Lunga 01

K/Tiwi 138 Mivumoni 05

Kingwede 20 Perani 12

Matuga 26 Vigurungani 27

Hockey Boys

Was 04 Msambeni 00

Mnyenzeni 06 Msmbn 00

Kwale High 02 Kinango 01

Girls hockey