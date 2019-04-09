By PHILIP ONYANGO

More by this Author

Defending boys’ and girls’ champions Laiser Hill Academy and Kaya Tiwi basketball teams started their campaign for this year’s Brookside Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association National Term One Games on a high, winning their matches with ease as the championships got underway at Shimo la Tewa School and Shanzu Teachers College on Tuesday.

Laiser Hill saw off Aga Khan Academy Mombasa 82-33, while Kaya Tiwi hammered Mua Hills girls 110-29, sending an early warning.

Against Aga Khan, Laiser Hill led 17-06 in the first quarter and never looked back outscoring their opponents 19-08 in the second for a 36-14 halftime score.

Marial Maker top-scored for Laiser Hill with 18 points, while Oscar Otieno had 11 in this game, which saw David Otieno lead with 10 points for Aga Khan.

Against Mua Hills, Kaya Tiwi led 27-08 in the first quarter and 28-05 in the second for a 55-13 halftime score as Swabra Abdallah, Himdat Mohammed, Yvonne Atieno and Barbara Diana Achieng played their hearts out.

Diana top-scored with 29 points, while Atieno had 19 for Kaya Tiwi and Diana Wanza had 11 points for the losers.

Related Content Current, former champions in solid starts

The boys’ basketball matches of the day saw Alliance Boys start their pool 'A' campaign on a high by beating Darul Hikma from North Eastern 77-40. Kepha Lokorian got 23 points while Abdilkadir Mohammed had nine points for the losers.

In the other pool ‘B’ girls’ match, Kiyobe Chantal scored a game-high 21 points to lead Buruburu Girls to a 51-41 win over Loreto Limuru girls.

In other girls’ pool ‘A’ matches, St Brigid Kiminini thrashed Wajir Girls 125-02, while Tigoi Girls defeated Barchando girls 75-45.

In rugby 15s matches played Tuesday, Maseno School from Nyanza started strongly hitting Kwale High 14-0, while Dagoretti defeated Alliance High 13-05.

Against Alliance, Dagorreti had Benson Salem touching down twice while Timothy Lugalia scored a drop goal. Tobias Manir was the toast for Maseno against Kwale High scoring two tries as Jack Mangala converted.