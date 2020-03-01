By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Star-studded Nairobi Water Queens Sunday secured their eighth win in Kenya Handball Federation National League after beating Kenyatta University (KU) 35-10 at Kaloleni grounds in Nairobi.

With the result, Queens guarded their unbeaten record and lead the standings with 16 points from eight matches, while KU occupy sixth place with seven points from nine matches in the eight-team league.

Queens coach Jack Ochieng said they expected the win.

“It was not about if we were going to win but rather the quality of play en-route winning. The performance was average considering we haven’t played in the league this year. However, I look forward to an improved performance in upcoming matches,” said Ochieng.

Queens' quintet of Brenda Musambai, Merina Andala, Brenda Ariviza, Melvin Akinyi and Michelle Oyoo - who formed part of the national team that featured in the last year’s African Games in Rabat, Morocco - was a joy to watch in the lopsided encounter.

Musambai, Andala and Ariviza easily picked balls from the unsettled students who looked out of sorts. Ochieng's charges led 8-2 before moving further ahead 14-4 at the break.

On return, Queens picked from where they left extending their lead to 20-6 thanks to the students' disorganization and poor ball handling.

KU’s Irene Aloo, Ann Geku and Celyne Kabuce found their footing with good combination play but it was a little too late.

Ariviza (7), Musambai (7) and Andala (6) emerged top scorers for the reigning champions, while Aloo (5) and Geku (2) top-scored for the students.

In another match played at the same venue, Generation laboured to a 35-31 win over Administration Police.