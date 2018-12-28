For the ninth year running, Machinery group emerged winners of annual Samia Cultural Sports Festival men’s boat racing competition held at Bumbe beach, on the shores of Lake Victoria in Funyula Constituency Thursday.

Machinery clocked 19minutes, 22seconds:04 to win the competitive category four race that usually involves nine boat rowers for a distance of 1.62 nautical miles (about 3km).

“We thank God for this win. It wasn’t a walk in the pack as our competitors gave us a run for our money. This only means the sport is becoming more popular and competitive compared to previous years,” team captain Chris Nabwana told the Nation Sport after the win.

Namwamba Odinga team hit the shores after 19:57:28 to finish second while Kaswa clocked 20:17:28 to complete the podium. Adori group was fourth posting a time of 22:10:15.

In the women’s race, Songa Mbele carried the day, clocking 11.29:09 for a distance of 0.86 nautical miles.

Namude Orada was second in 12:26:26 while Namwanga Odinga posted 12:49:03 to win bronze. Kaswa finished fourth in 13:40:30.

Songa Mbele captain Beatrice Nasonga decried inadequate facilities that hampered their preparations.

“We appeal to both the national and county government to help us acquire modern boats and equipment to help us compete effectively. If we are well equipped, then our next stop should be at the Olympics water sports,” posed Nasonga.

In the category that features five men, Songa Mbele rowed to the title clocking 18:35:20 as Namude Orada emerged second in 18:47:04. Obwabo Ñakumbuka finished third ( 19:00:08) while Safaricom closed the ranks in fifth (19:40:27).

Area MP Wilberforce Mudenyo, who sponsored the competition, urged the government to increase sports funding to help identify and nurture talents at the grassroots.