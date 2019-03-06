Minnows Makunda Boys look to shine in Busia games

By GAITANO PESSA

It will be action galore as the Busia County Secondary Schools Term One games kick off at St Mary’s Mundika Boys on Thursday.

Games secretary Charles Okanya on Wednesday said preparations are complete ahead of the three-day event that will see teams compete in hockey, handball, basketball, rugby 15s and rugby 7s, swimming, athletics and cross-country.

“We have tried our best to improve on the available facilities to meet required standards ahead of the games. We want to make the games better and give the youngsters an equal opportunity to showcase their talent,” he told Nation Sport.

Ahead of the games, minnows Makunda Boys from Bunyala Sub County have vowed to upset the Rugby 15s formbook as they target a semi-final stage and thereafter plot for a regional ticket later this month.

“We are ready for the task ahead and opponents. Our area of weakness in the past has been the defence, but we have been working hard to strengthen the department ahead of the games,” said assistant coach Ferdinand Okubi, whose team aim at replicating their 2015 performance when they reached the regionals.

He added, “My team is in good shape and I am confident we are destined for the regionals.”

Makunda has been pooled in Group A alongside Kolanya (Teso North), Murende (Matayos/Busia 2) and St Paul Amukura (Teso South). They kick off their campaign against Murende, while Kolanya battle Amukura. The team will then play Kolanya as Makunda entertain Amukura.

Defending champions Nambale (Nambale Sub County) have been paired with Butula (Butula), hosts Mundika (Busia 1) and Sigalame (Samia) in Pool B. Nambale launch their title defence against neighbours Butula, while Sigalame face Mundika.

In the second matches, Nambale will tackle Mundika as Butula play Sigalame.

Elsewhere, Butula Boys Principal Daniel Ouma said they have what it takes to retain their rugby 7s title as they plot to make a meal out of their opponents in the category.

“We came close to stamping a mark at the regionals in 2018 before we lost to eventual Chavakali High. We have learnt from our mistakes and ready to stamp our authority this year,” he said.