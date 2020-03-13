Minnows Ototo are new Homa Bay basketball champs

By PHILIP ONYANGO

More by this Author

Little known Ototo Secondary School are the new Homa Bay County secondary school’s girls’ basketball champions after dethroning Asumbi Girls Secondary School beating them 52-47 in the final at Rapogi Secondary School on Friday.

Agoro Sare Secondary school retained their boys’ basketball title registered an emphatic 72-52 victory over Homa Bay Secondary school in the final at the same venue as the teams to represent the county at the Nyanza Regional Secondary School Term One Games set for next week were named.

Fia Amondi and Rose Ombajo, who had a good afternoon, scored a game high 19 and 15 points respectively for Ototo Secondary.

Ototo, under the tutelage of Clement Nyakinda, who is also the school principal, led throughout the encounter.

Kefurah Achieng top scored for Asumbi Girls with 16 points. Agoro Sare were propelled by Benson Odok who buried 21 points.

Mark Kegode was the marksman for Homabay, who will accompany Agoro Sare to the regional games.

Advertisement

However, the games might not be held next week after the Cabinet Secretary for Health, Mutahi Kagwe suspended all sports activities in schools over the coronavirus disease outbreak.

Kenya registered its first Covid case on Friday.

Other Homa Bay County schools that clinched places in the regional games include Agoro Sare and Homabay Secondary in handball boys, Msare Mixed and Nyamanga Mixed in handball girls, Andingo Mixed and Asumbi Girls in hockey girls. Others are Agoro Sare High and Mbita High in Rugby 7s and Oriwo Boys and Agoro Sare in rugby 15s.

In Mombasa, defending champions Aga Khan Academy Boys basketball team and Shimo La Tewa Secondary School were due to meet in the final after registering easy wins in the semi-finals.

While Aga Khan saw off Mombasa Baptist 67-49 in the first semi-final, Shimo La Tewa had an easy time dismissing Mtopanga Secondary 58-12 in the other semi-final.

The girls' final will be a repeat of last year’s clash when Aga Khan Academy Secondary take on Mama Ngina Girls after both teams dismissed their opponents in the semi-finals.