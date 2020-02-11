Miruriri stun Kangaru to win Embu Open

By CHARLES WANYORO

Eastern Region Secondary Schools Sports Association basketball champions Miruriri sounded early warning to their rivals, after a 24-12 win against a sleek Kangaru side on Sunday to lift this year’s Embu Open title.

The Meru County side had a false start, trailing 8-5 in the first quarter before regaining control in the second to lead 12-11 at the break.

Miruriri returned the better side to dominate the former Eastern Region giants in front of their fans.

The partnership between the lanky Yaak Dau, Makui Junior and point guard Abel Komora frustrated Kangaru, whose forwards fired blanks in the third and fourth quarter.

In the semis, Miruriri beat Central region champions, Nyeri Baptist 27-9 and recorded wins against Tharaka Nithi’s Kajiunduthi and Ikawa.

Komora was voted the Most Valuable Player.

Miruriri coach Fredrick Mutugi said they had beefed up the team by adding six players with an intention of qualifying for the East Africa Games.

“Last year we played without substitutes and made it to the nationals. This year, we have more players who we believe will help us do better,” he said.

Nyeri Baptist scooped the girls’ title after beating Embu’s Kiangima Girls 13-5 in an entertaining final.

In rugby, Eastern Region rugby powerhouse Kangaru School’s second-string team easily beat resilient Kajiunduthi 17-0, to win their 11th consecutive title.

Kangaru, who are considering fielding teams in the rugby 7s and 15s in this year’s Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association Term One games, rested key team ‘A’ players and the gamble paid off.

The East Africa rugby 15s second runners-up said they will be seeking to lift the elusive regional title.

“We want to take advantage of the tournament being played in the country. We leant a lot during last year’s outing in Arusha, Tanzania and we are correcting our mistakes in training,” said captain Ian Samuel.

In the girls’ hockey, Kerwa from Mbeere South defeated St Ann’s Kiriari 3-2 in a morale-boosting win for the school which does not have playing facilities.