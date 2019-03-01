Mixed reactions greet Echesa sacking within sports circles

By DAVID KWALIMWA

By DENNIS LUBANGA

Rashid Echesa’s troubled stint as Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and Heritage ended on Friday courtesy of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Executive Order number 3 of 2019.

He was replaced at the Kencom House by fifty-seven-year-old Amina Mohammed who crosses over from the Education docket.

“In accordance with Article 152(5) of the Constitution, as read together with Article 152(1) (d) of the Constitution, the appointment of Mr Rashid Echesa Mohamed, as a Cabinet Secretary has been vacated,” read the order.

Echesa’s surprise appointment to head the Sports Ministry came about a year ago.

He assumed the role despite what he described as ‘humble’ education background, but touted ‘sporting experience’ dating back to his days as an amateur boxer.

He was mainly tasked with ensuring President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto’s pet promise of building five state of the art stadiums was realised.

“My father was a charcoal burner while my mother used to sell sweet bananas,” he told National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi during his vetting.

The former casual worker at Mumias Sugar Company was also expected to solve the challenge of funding within sports, especially involving national teams and club representing the country in international assignments.

“I will miss him,” said Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier. “He helped us secure funding for our team whenever we needed financial assistance to honour our continental matches.”

But Echesa will not be missed by stakeholders across the board. Kenya Volleyball Federation chairman Waithaka Kioni confessed he had no relationship with the CS.

Boxing Association of Kenya (BAK) president John Kameta was more brutal in his assessment.

“He came in and messed up the game and it will take us a long time to recover, I wish he’d been professional and worked for the common good of the boxer.”

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa holds a different view.

“It’s not quite about who is in charge but rather the process of implementing policies and plans we agree with the government should go on smoothly. Most times the same is interfered by the delay in funding or lack of funds.”

Elite and upcoming athletes and coaches also reacted to Echesa’s sacking, urging the new CS to first address the issue of stalled construction of sports stadiums in the country upon reporting to her latest assignment.

“Renovation works of key sports facilities like Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret and Kamariny Stadium in Iten has stalled for over two years, with the former CS Echesa issuing empty promises on when they will be completed,” said Kennedy Kibet, an athletic coach based in Iten Town, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

In mid-January, Mr Echesa visited the two facilities and expressed confidence that stadiums will soon be ready for use, urging the two contractors on the ground to speed up works.

But a spot check by Nation Sport on Friday revealed that works at the two facilities had since stalled. No contractors were on site.

The eastern wing of Kipchoge Keino Stadium, being built by China’s WIETEC Company, is 90 per cent complete while works that Kenya’s Shiv Construction Company is handling are at foundation level.

The renovations at the stadium stalled for almost two years with the contractors complaining of lack of payment from the government.

A similar situation is replicated at Iten’s Kamariny Stadium.

Elias Kiptum, a marathoner welcomed the sacking of Echesa saying that it was long overdue.

“As the athletes and coaches, we have been trying to reach out to him in no vain. We hope that the new CS will embrace an open-door policy so that we can be able to engage her on the challenges bedevilling us,” said Kiptum.