By AYUMBA AYODI

Kenyan men and women’s teams registered missed results against South Africa and Namibia as the Africa States Bowls Championships got underway at Nairobi Club and Karen Country Club on Tuesday.

The men’s got off to a good start in the morning, beating South Africa 20-13 in pairs but faltered, losing to the South Africans 16-15 in the trips.

Things changed completely for the Kenyan men in the afternoon session when they lost all their pairs and trips matches to South Africa 16-13 and 15-14 respectively.

Cephas Kimwaki and Benson Kariuki combined well to floor the South Africa pair of Martin Lewis and Gerry Baler 20-13.

However, Kenya’s trio of Joseph Kitosi, Joseph Njagi, and James Ngugi lost to Thinus Oelofse, Prince Neluonde and Wayne Rittmuller 16-15.

The men’s pairs and trips matches continue on Wednesday before the singles and fours start on Thursday through to Saturday.

At Nairobi Club, Kenya women’s team lost its singles matches to South Africa 21-14 before losing out to Zambia 21-10. Kenya’s performance in the fours against South Africa was not good either as they lost 21-10 and failed to recover against Zambia going down 17-14.