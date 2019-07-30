Mogonga hit Lalmokwo as School Games serve off
Tuesday July 30 2019
Lalmokwo Boys from Rift Valley got a rude welcome to this year's Secondary Schools Term 2 National Games after they suffered a 3-0 loss to Mogonga in volleyball in their opening Group A match at Kisumu Polytechnic on Tuesday.
Last year's volleyball girls finalists Soweto Academy from Nairobi were humbled 3-1 by Cheptil Girls from Rift Valley in another charged match.
The other boys volleyball match saw Tetu High School from Central dismiss Shimoni from Coast 3-1 while Bishop Sulumeti Girls defeated Sega from Nyanza 3-1.
In the boys match which attracted a huge crowd, debutants Lalmokwo failed where other teams from the Rift Valley like Cheptil and Silibwet have succeeded in the past when they found the going tough against Mogonga - who finished third last year.
Led by attackers Emmanuel Kiptum, Francis Erodi and centre Harmon Kiptoo, the hard hitting Mogonga won in straight sets of 25-18, 25-23 and 25-17.
"We overwhelmed them on the service and blocks which were complimented by a very good back court making it very easy for us," Mogonga coach Jonathan Kiptoo said.
Tetu dismissed Shimoni 3-1 (21-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-14) with coach Richard Nderitu attributing the win to experience.
The equal competitive girls match between Cheptil and Soweto saw the victors surprise their opponents with two quick sets 25-23, 25-21 but relaxed to allow Soweto Academy take the third 25-7 before they finished the job with a 25-17 score in the fourth.
The other girls Group A match saw Bishop Sulumeti beat home team Sega Girls 3-1 (25-17, 20-25, 25-22, 25-15).
"We didn't play well, gifting our opponents several points from mistakes but we will recover in our next match tomorrow against Bishop Sulumeti," Soweto coach Johnston Mukabwa said.
Wednesday's programme
Boys Pool B
9am - Mutewa v Namwela
North Eastern v Langata High
Boys Pool A
2pm - Mogonga v Tetu
Shimoni v Lalmokwo
Girls Pool B
11am - Kwanthanze v St John's Kaloleni
- Parents v North Eastern
Girls Pool A
4pm - Soweto v Shulumeti
- Sega girls v Cheptil