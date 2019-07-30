alexa Mogonga hit Lalmokwo as School Games serve off - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Others

Mogonga hit Lalmokwo as School Games serve off

Tuesday July 30 2019

Part of the action between Mutewa (white) and Langata during their Kenya Secondary School Sports Association (KSSSA) National Term 2 Games at Kisumu Polytechnic on July 30, 2019. PHOTO | ONDARI OGEGA |

Part of the action between Mutewa (white) and Langata during their Kenya Secondary School Sports Association (KSSSA) National Term 2 Games at Kisumu Polytechnic on July 30, 2019. PHOTO | ONDARI OGEGA |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • Last year's volleyball girls finalists Soweto Academy from Nairobi were humbled 3-1 by Cheptil Girls from Rift Valley in another charged match.
Advertisement
 
PHILIP ONYANGO
By PHILIP ONYANGO
More by this Author
DONNA ATOLA
By DONNA ATOLA
More by this Author

Lalmokwo Boys from Rift Valley got a rude welcome to this year's Secondary Schools Term 2 National Games after they suffered a 3-0 loss to Mogonga in volleyball in their opening Group A match at Kisumu Polytechnic on Tuesday.

Last year's volleyball girls finalists Soweto Academy from Nairobi were humbled 3-1 by Cheptil Girls from Rift Valley in another charged match.

The other boys volleyball match saw Tetu High School from Central dismiss Shimoni from Coast 3-1 while Bishop Sulumeti Girls defeated Sega from Nyanza 3-1.

In the boys match which attracted a huge crowd, debutants Lalmokwo failed where other teams from the Rift Valley like Cheptil and Silibwet have succeeded in the past when they found the going tough against Mogonga - who finished third last year.

Led by attackers Emmanuel Kiptum, Francis Erodi and centre Harmon Kiptoo, the hard hitting Mogonga won in straight sets of 25-18, 25-23 and 25-17.

"We overwhelmed them on the service and blocks which were complimented by a very good back court making it very easy for us," Mogonga coach Jonathan Kiptoo said.

Related Stories

Tetu dismissed Shimoni 3-1 (21-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-14) with coach Richard Nderitu attributing the win to experience.

The equal competitive girls match between Cheptil and Soweto saw the victors surprise their opponents with two quick sets 25-23, 25-21 but relaxed to allow Soweto Academy take the third 25-7 before they finished the job with a 25-17 score in the fourth.

The other girls Group A match saw Bishop Sulumeti beat home team Sega Girls 3-1 (25-17, 20-25, 25-22, 25-15).

"We didn't play well, gifting our opponents several points from mistakes but we will recover in our next match tomorrow against Bishop Sulumeti," Soweto coach Johnston Mukabwa said.

Wednesday's programme

Boys Pool B

9am - Mutewa v Namwela

North Eastern v Langata High

Boys Pool A

2pm - Mogonga v Tetu

Shimoni v Lalmokwo

Girls Pool B

11am - Kwanthanze v St John's Kaloleni
- Parents v North Eastern

Girls Pool A

4pm - Soweto v Shulumeti

- Sega girls v Cheptil

Advertisement